Dorothy M. Koewler, age 95, of Ripley, Ohio passed away at her daughter’s home Sunday, October 16, 2022. She worked many years as a teacher’s aide for the St. Michael’s School in Ripley, Ohio and later as a cashier for Campbell and Slack Auctioneers, was a faithful member of the St. Michael Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, American Legion Post 367 Auxiliary and the Ohio Tobacco Festival Committee. Dorothy was born January 19, 1927 in Batavia, Ohio the oldest daughter of the late Florence and Agnes (Ernst) Rockey. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Harry Joe Koewler on the same day 24 years ago, oldest son – Michael Koewler, great grandson – Kulen Offutt, two brothers – Bernie and Herb Rockey and her faithful companion of 13 years, her Yorkie, Angel are also welcoming her to be with the Lord.

Mrs. Koewler is survived by four children – Karla (Lee) Walters of Ripley, Ohio, Tim (Mary) Koewler of Clarksville, Tennessee, Paul (Pam) Koewler of Louisville, Kentucky and Mark Koewler of Russellville, Ohio; one daughter-in-law – Linda Koewler; thirteen grandchildren – Shaun and Kelsey Koewler, Elizabeth Swanger, Teresa (Andy) Offutt, Joey (Nikki) Hedges, Chris (Megan) Koewler, Mark (Michele) Koewler, Bryan (Nicole) Koewler, Matthew (Paige) Koewler, Robert (Melanie) Koewler, Sara (Brandon) Bergin, Steven (Jennifer) Koewler and Brandon and Brittney Koewler; twenty-eight great grandchildren – Lucy and Kristian Muehlenhard, Kirkland Swanger, Kamri, Karlie, Kailen and Kowin Offutt, Elli and Emmit Hedges, Andrew, Ella, Kaity, Juilette and Anna Koewler, Oscar, Maximilian and Leo Koewler, Noah, Jackson and Olivia Koewler, James Koewler, Lucy, Natalie, Emily and Kyle Bergin, Collins and Kinsley Koewler and Severide Manning; twelve brothers and sisters – Mildred Sadauskas, Mary Dinges, Elizabeth Dornbusch, Cecelia Joseph, Rita Uhler, Martha Cota, Margaret Macaritto, Delores Telleria, Bob Rockey, Don Rockey, Kathy Balser and Patsy Lewis and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 21, 2022 at the St. Michael Catholic Church, 16 North 4th Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167. Rev. Frank Amberger will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:15 A.M. – 10:15 A.M Friday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio followed by the Rosary. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Michael’s School, 300 Market Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167