18 indicted by Brown County grand jury

Craig Senteney, 21, of Wyoming, OH was indicted on one count of escape, a second degree felony, on Oct. 6 in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

According to the indictment, it was on or about Sept. 24 when Senteney did purposely break or attempt to break the detention, or purposely failed to return to detention, either following temporary leave granted for a specific purpose or limited purpose or limited period.

Senteney is now being held at the Brown County Adult Detention Center on counts of aggravated robbery (first degree felony), robbery (second degree felony), kidnapping (first degree felony), two counts of felonious assault (second degree felonies), and escape.

Senteney was indicted on the aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and kidnapping charges on Nov. 17, 2021 with the victim listed as David Carter.

According to the 2021 indictment, Senteney allegedly used a firearm and/or a crowbar to assault, rob, and kidnap Carter on or about Nov. 4, 2021.

Senteney was indicted on June 6 on another second degree felony felonious assault charge for allegedly causing physical harm to William R. Graves II.

Other Oct. 6 indictments included:

Johnathan M. Maskiell, 32, of Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony), once count of theft from a person in a protected class (fourth degree felony), and two counts of receiving stolen property (one a fourth degree felony and the other a fifth degree felony).

Raymond Lamont Marshall, 50, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of burglary (second degree felony).

Katricia Marie Marshall, 30, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of burglary (second degree felony).

William R. Graves, 42, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine, second degree felonies).

Eric Eugene Roehm, 40, of Winchester, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, second degree felonies).

Qadash-Obadyah Yisrael, 21, of Columbus, was indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony).

Devon Quinten Fred Miller, 29, of New Richmond, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Christopher N. Hall, 29, of Winchester, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

James R. Burson, 51, of Georgetown, was indicted on three counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (fourth degree felonies), one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance (fourth degree felony), and one count of endangering children (first degree misdemeanor).

Jeremy Rawlings, 28, of Aberdeen, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony) with a specification for forfeiture of a gun in a drug case.

Angela F. Ginn, 33, of Maysville, KY, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Keven North, 55, of Middletown, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, amphetamine, fifth degree felonies).

Jeremy W. Shaffer, 31, of Sardinia, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felonies), and one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (fourth degree felony).

Michelle Lee Meighen, 40, of Maysville, KY, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Fluorofentanyl, fifth degree felony).

Darryl L. Taylor, 45, homeless, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Gerald L. Fletcher, 34, of Seaman, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Jesse Michael Joseph Rogers, 31, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).