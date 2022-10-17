On Saturday, Sept. 24, vendors gathered at the Stik Restaurant to set up tables at 6 a.m. as the Hamersville Community Action Team hosted a flea market fundraiser to help promote small businesses and fund upcoming community events in Hamersville. Pam and Mike, owners of the Stik Restaurant, graciously lent some of the space of their restaurant to HCAT. The thoughtful owners also promoted HCAT’s event on their Facebook page, featuring each vendor and their goods.

The public was invited to browse the wares of the many vendors and grab a bite to eat at the Stik Restaurant! There are plenty of options for each meal throughout the day. If one wasn’t too hungry, they could snag something off of the “concession” section full of snacks. Hot coffee was offered to the vendors to help fend off the early chill of the fall morning.

A long, brisk shower of rain spanned across the morning upon the vendors’ and HCAT’s arrival. The downpour complicated setting up displays, tables, and canopies; however, bad weather wasn’t going to stop the groups’ plans. Attendees were few in the beginning. Everyone talked and encouraged one another during the slow start. Teresa, president of HCAT, walked around voicing her appreciation for all of the vendors. The groups’ persistence soon paid off! The rain gradually slowed, drops trickling to an eventual stop. Around 10:00, the warmth of the sun replaced the miserable cold.

“You can imagine how happy all the vendors were,” Teresa Gall remarked.

Each vendor showcased a wide variety of items; there was something for everyone to be found! Business picked up and a steady flow of people wandered throughout the booths. Charming, hand-crafted items such as paintings, jewelry, tie-dye shirts, signs, picture frames, and decorations were displayed for purchase. Mark created unique paintings that could be put underneath a black light to create bold, glowing imagery. Tim sold, beautiful mums of vibrant yellow, pink, white, and orange that sat in large pots beside pumpkins large and small. William sold his hand-carved, polished wood pumpkins and birdhouses. David had created pinewood Christmas trees, stars, pumpkins, and birdhouses. Artistic, colorful tie-dye shirts made by Jerry dangled from hangers. Randalin showcased gorgeous touchstone crystals, some having been transformed into earrings and necklaces. Warmers of differing designs with wax melts were sold by Katrina. A single, sweet-smelling melt enriches the comfortable atmosphere of a home. Wax melts and burners were a favorite among browsers. Tanya’s extraordinary rose clay jewelry was another big hit. Fall and Halloween were popular themes; pumpkins, fall leaves, and scarecrows were the subjects of many signs and crafts. Marked by a banner above their booth, HCAT sold toys, antiques, clothing, and glassware. Augmenting the lively atmosphere, speakers played rock and country tunes as people exchanged greetings and goods with the vendors.

Despite the rough start, the rest of the day was lively, joyous, and a profitable turnaround.

“My team members were very important in making this fundraiser work.” Teresa appreciated.

She is exceptionally grateful for their hard work in making the Flea Market Fundraiser and past events possible. Mark Gall, Teresa’s husband, is another huge contributor to the success; he coordinated the event and scheduled all of the vendors. HCAT extends their sincerest gratitude to Pam and Mike for sharing their property and for helping promote the small businesses. Teresa cherishes the time she spent with the vendors and her team. It has given her the opportunity to make new friends and help promote small business owners with their passions.

“They put hours into creating and making their products.” Teresa admired. “Such a devoted set of people.”

The community events HCAT devises has continued to help bring the townspeople closer together, showcase small businesses, and aid those who need it. HCAT has paired again with the Interparish Mobile Food Pantry on November 2 to distribute groceries. There will also be a blood drive, Christmas house-decorating contest, and other exciting Christmas events in the future! Generous thanks goes to HCAT for their heartfelt endeavors in making such a positive, unified community!