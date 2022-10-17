Western Brown’s path to the program’s first league title since 2015 got a little bit clearer with a win over Goshen in week eight.

The Broncos took down the Warriors 52-7 to remain unbeaten in league play and set up a key homecoming matchup with Wilmington in week nine.

Western Brown struck on their opening drive against Goshen. Drew Novak connected with Matthew Osborne for an eight-yard touchdown on fourth and six. Camdyn Cunningham’s extra point was good and the Broncos led 7-0.

Goshen punted on their next drive but got the ball right back on a leaping interception by Grant Herndon, who tipped a Novak pass into the air and caught it before returning it to the 22. Goshen couldn’t do anything with the ball on that drive, however, and Novak scored on a short run to put Western Brown ahead 13-0 with 2:40 left in the first quarter.

In the second period, Novak found Lucas Powell for a five-yard touchdown reception. Later in that same quarter, Isaiah Smith hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Novak. Osborne scored another touchdown, his second of the half, on a four-yard run with three minutes left in the quarter.

Western Brown led 34-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Zachery Chisman scored on a six-yard touchdown run. Goshen answered on a 47-yard touchdown run by Gabe Cope for the Warriors’ lone touchdown of the contest.

Chisman added a 20-yard touchdown run in the third period and Brady Sutton’s short touchdown run in the fourth quarter to closed out the game.

“The defense played well but offensively, we were never in a rhythm,” Western Brown head coach Nick Osborne said. “We scored 52 but we weren’t in a rhythm like we were last week. We have to play a lot better Friday night.”

Novak completed 23 of 33 passes for 301 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 39 yards and another score. Sutton completed one pass for 11 yards. He also carried the ball four times for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Chisman led the Broncos with 118 yards rushing on 15 carries. He scored twice.

Matt Frye led the Broncos with seven catches for 101 yards. Powell had 40 yards on four carries. Chisman (62 yards) also had four receptions. Smith (48 yards) and Osborne (40 yards) had three receptions and one touchdown each.

Ayden Hatcher led the Broncos’ defense with 10 total tackles. Junior Hunter McKinzie was honored by Goshen before the game and made his varsity debut in the contest. While he didn’t show up in the stat sheet his presence on the field was impactful nonetheless.

“That was awesome,” Osborne said. “What they did for Hunter was special. He played almost the whole fourth quarter. He was fighting for his life a few months ago, we’re really happy for him right now.”

Western Brown currently sits tied atop the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference’s American Division at 7-1 overall, 3-0 in league play. The team welcomes Wilmington (5-3, 3-0) to Mt. Orab on Friday, October 14 with the winner clinching at least a share of the league championship.

Western Brown is also third in the most recent Division III, Region 12 standings. They have clinched a playoff spot, per unofficial projections from Joe Eitel, but have not yet clinched a home playoff game.