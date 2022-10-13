Scott T. Turner, 59, of Onarga, IL, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee, IL.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

Scott was born on October 25, 1962, in Waukegan, IL, the son of Thomas Richard Turner and Loretta Mae Witt Sinclair. He married Judy K. Carrington on April 4, 1998, in Tennessee. Scott previously attended Purdue University, of which he was an avid fan for all sports. He was employed as the Director of Purchasing for ProComm in Onarga. Scott enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, mushroom hunting, cooking and grilling, and being with family and friends at the Friday night jam sessions in the Evil Kitchen. Scott played the guitar and loved attending concerts.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Judy; children, Mandi (Brandon) Mrazek, Orion, Chris Turner, Onarga; grand-squirrels, Maddy, Hayden, and Lilly Pad Mrazek; siblings, Debbie Saxman, North Carolina, Kari (Joe Maher) Shannon, North Carolina, Nikki (Dan) Orvin, South Carolina; stepmother, Sharon Turner; step-siblings, Heather (Mike) Antel, Indiana, Stewart (Jackie) Bender, Indiana; special nephew, Andrew Carrington and many more nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas; mother, Loretta; father and mother-in-law, Jack and Hazel Carrington; stepfather, Col. John Sinclair; brothers-in-law, Earl Saxman, Steve Carrington, Barry Gray; sisters-in-law, Cindy Carrington, Jackie Verdin; step sister-in-law, Tishe Bender, nephew, Noah Carrington; uncle, Bill Turner.

