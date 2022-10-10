Seven individuals were recently sentenced in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

William Zan Highfield

On August 1, 2022, a Four Count indictment was filed against William Zan Highfield in Case No. 2022-2144. The indictment charged Count 1, Having Weapons While Under Disability with Specification for Forfeiture of a Weapon, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine. Count 2, Improperly Handling Firearms in A Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months and a $5,000. Count 3, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, with a Firearm Specifcation-1 year, and a Specification for Forfeiture of a Gun in a Drug Case, a felony of the fifth degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. Count 4, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, with a Firearm Specifcation-1 year, and a Specification for Forfeiture of a Gun in a Drug Case, a Felony of the fifth degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. On September 1, 2022, the Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 4, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Highfield to 2 years of Community Control and he is to attend and successfully complete the STAR program as well as any aftercare. The Defendant was advised that a violation of this sentence could lead to a more restrictive sanction, a longer sanction, or a prison term of 6 to 12 months, upon a revocation of community control. It was further ordered that Counts 1, 2,3, and Firearm Specification to Count 4 be dismissed.

Thomas Eldridge

On April 7, 2022, a One Count indictment was filed against Thomas Eldridge in Case No. 2022-2056. The indictment charged Count 1, Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. On September 8, 2022, the Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Eldridge to 2 years of Community Control. The Defendant was advised that a violation of this sentence could lead to a more restrictive sanction, a longer sanction, or a prison term of 6 to 12 months, upon a revocation of community control. If he were to be sentenced to prison post release control would be optional for up to 2 years.

Miranda Belt

On June 30, 2022, a One Count indictment was filed against Miranda Belt in Case No. 2022-2121. The indictment charged Count 1, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. On September 6, 2022, the Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Ms. Belt to 2 years of Community Control. The Defendant was advised that a violation of this sentence could lead to a more restrictive sanction, a longer sanction, or a prison term of 6 to 12 months, upon a revocation of community control. If she were to be sentenced to prison post release control would be optional for up to 2 years.

Joshua Patton

On April 16, 2021, Joshua Patton was sentenced to two years of Community Control in case number 2021-2240 after a guilty plea to Count 1 in the indictment, Possession of a Heroin, a felony of the 5th degree. Mr. Patton was notified at the time of sentencing that a violation of the community control order could result in a sentence of 11 months in prison. On September 2, 2022, the Defendant was brought back into court after a violation of community control, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, after an admission to the violation by Mr. Patton, Judge Gusweiler sentenced the Defendant to 45 days in the Brown County Adult Detention Center. It was further ordered that the Defendant’s community control be terminated.

Jeremy Jacobs

On August 25, 2022, a One Count indictment was filed against Jeremy Jacobs, in Case No. 2022-2164. The indictment charged Count 1, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine. On September 12, 2022, the Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Jacobs to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections. The Court further imposed the 152 days remaining on the Defendant’s post release control in Brown County Common Pleas Case No. 2013-2110, to be served consecutively. It was further ordered that there be 3 year to life suspension of the Defendant’s drivers license. The court notified Mr. Jacobs that post released control is mandatory for up to 3 years.

Amanda Wells

On April 20, 2022, a Two Count indictment was filed against Amanda Wells in Case No. 2022-2109. The indictment charged Count 1, Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. Count 2, Possessing Drug Abuse Instrument, having a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and a $750 fine. On September 2, 2022, the Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Ms. Wells to 2 years of Intensive Community Control as well as to complete the Opportunities program. The Defendant was notified that if she were to violate her community control she could be sentenced to a prison term of 6 to 12 months. The Court advised her if she was to violate post release control was optional for up to 2 years.

Dana Tilley

On May 23, 2022, a One Count indictment was filed against Dana Tilley in Case No. 2022-2083. The indictment charged Count 1, Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. On September 6, 2022, the Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1, before Brown County Common Pleas Judge, Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Tilley to 2 years of Community Control. The Defendant was advised that a violation of this sentence could lead to a more restrictive sanction, a longer sanction, or a prison term of 6 to 18 months, upon a revocation of community control. If he were to be sentenced to prison post release control would be optional for up to 2 years.