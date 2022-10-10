Western Brown football did something in week seven no other Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference team had done in nearly five years.

They took down the Falcons.

Seven total touchdowns from Drew Novak led the Broncos to a 50-28 win over the Falcons on Friday, September 30, bringing the Broncos’ record to 6-1 overall on the season. The Falcons fell to 2-5.

The Broncos struck quickly against the Falcons. Novak found Matt Frye for an 80-yard touchdown pass on the team’s first play from scrimmage. Western Brown led 7-0 after one quarter.

The teams then combined to score 42 points in the second quarter. Brody Clutter’s five-yard touchdown early in the second tied the game at seven. Novak then scored on a two-yard run to put the Broncos on top 14-7.

A 59-yard touchdown run by the Falcons’ Logan Chesser tied the game at 14. Clinton-Massie kicked and recovered an onside kick and scored five plays later on another run by Clutter. The score put the Falcons ahead 20-14.

Western Brown answered. Frye and Novak connected again with 2:46 remaining in the half to put the Broncos back on top by one point.

A defensive stop led to another touchdown run by Novak before halftime. The two-point conversion gave the Broncos a 29-20 lead at the break.

The Falcons turned the ball over on their first drive of the second half. Novak found Brady Sutton for a 33-yard touchdown to put the Broncos ahead 36-22.

Clinton-Massie’s final touchdown came on the next drive, an eight-yard pass from Keegan Lamb to Brighton Rodman. Novak put the game out of reach with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Smith and a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Novak finished with 15 completions in 19 attempts for 348 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He moved into third all-time in passing yards with the effort. He also ran the ball 15 times for 102 yards and three more touchdowns.

Smith led the Broncos with six receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown. Frye finished with four receptions for 116 yards and two more scores.

Defensively, Colton Rogers and Dane Tomlin forced fumbles for the Broncos. Ayden Hatcher and Austin Huff recovered them. Hatcher led the team with 13 tackles, 12 solo. Tomlin recorded 11 tackles.

With the win, Western Brown snapped Clinton-Massie’s 23-game win streak in American Division play. The Falcons’ last defeat came on a last-second field goal in Goshen on October 13, 2017.

Western Brown also became just the fourth team in 22 years to drop at least 50 points on the Falcons. They did it twice, scoring 54 in an 86-54 loss to Clinton-Massie in 2020. The other two teams (Coldwater in 2007 and Steubenville in 2017) did so in postseason contests.

The Broncos currently sit No. 2 in the Division III, Region 12 standings behind only Hamilton Badin. They would host Hillsboro in the first round of the playoffs if the tournament were to start this week.

Statewide, Badin is the No. 1 team in the most recent Division III poll. The Rams recorded 15 first-place votes. Western Brown is fifth in that same poll.

The Broncos are scheduled to travel to Goshen to face the 1-6 Warriors in week eight on Friday, October 7, 2022.