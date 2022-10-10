One year removed from an appearance in the state semifinals, the Eastern Brown girls soccer team is having another solid season as they navigate new faces in new places.

Gone are several of the team’s goal scoring threats up top. Mary Litzinger and Torie Utter finished second and third, respectively, in goals scored last season for the Lady Warriors. Those two and fellow senior Bailey Dotson combined to score 46 of the team’s 79 goals in 2021.

Replacing that kind of scoring output hasn’t been easy, according to head coach Dan Silvis, but the Lady Warriors are still finding ways to win games.

“We’re kind of struggling with finishing,” Silvis said. “We lost all our goal scorers, we’re struggling this year. But you just need one goal to win the game, and the kids are picking it up. They’re improving. I think we’re getting better every game.”

Eastern’s defense has picked up right where last year’s team left off even though it too has seen some players step into new roles this year.

“We have a young defense,” Silvis said. “Inexperienced. Alyssa Perkins is back in goal and we have [Madison Belcher] back as one of the defenders. Everyone else has never played back there. They struggled but they’re getting better, we’re improving.”

Eastern has allowed just 12 goals in 14 games thus far this season entering the Brown County Fair break. Perkins has recorded 69 saves and 5.5 shutouts on the year.

She is one of six seniors playing their final games for the Lady Warriors this fall and Silvis praised that group for sticking with the team and the program.

“Lot of dedication,” Silvis said. “What can you say about kids that committed to the program, showed that dedication? They’re good kids, we’re going to miss them.”

The Lady Warriors are currently fourth in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference at 8-3-2 overall, 4-1-1 in league play. The Lady Warriors trail Lynchburg (4-0 in league play), Fairfield (4-0-1) and North Adams (5-1).

As the Lady Warriors prepare for their final four games before the postseason starts, Silvis said the team has to maintain focus on the little things.

“Shore up our defense,” Silvis said. “Work on fundamentals, basics. We’re not so experienced that we can go to the next level and practice some new things, we have to just stay with what we know and work on the basics.”

Eastern is scheduled to visit CHCA on Thursday, October 6. The team then hosts Reading in their final home game of the regular season on Saturday, October 8 at 11 a.m.