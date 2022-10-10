Straw bale contest held for local businesses

The Georgetown Fire/EMS Department recently sponsored a straw bale contest for businesses. Businesses decorated straw bales which were placed on South Main St to dress up the Village for fall. There were 9 entries who vied for advertising on the electronic sign at Merchandise Bank and on the Village Facebook page every other month for a year.

Entries were judged on eye appeal, construction, use of materials and creativity.

The winner was Sarah’s Shop with a display including a straw bale gift bag and plastic “tissue paper.” Others included Will-hay Nelson by Kallam Insurance, Spongebob by Ron’s Realty, a fall camping scene by Lighthouse Thriftique, a haunted house hit by a golf cart by Rocky Top Golf Carts, a patriotic display with U.S. Grant by the Bailey House, a portalet by Extreme Clean Portable Restrooms and Sanitation Service, and a patriotic display by Ulysses.

Also enjoy the large straw chicken in Bicentennial Park created by the Village of Georgetown Utility Departments and the huge straw piggy bank at Merchants Bank. Straw bales will be on display as long as they look nice.

