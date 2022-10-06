Joan Kay Kattine, 68, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, granny, friend and a lifelong Elvis fan.

Joan was born November 7, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a 1972 graduate of Western Brown. She and her husband owned Grant Avenue School Antiques, where Joan spent over twenty years “wheeling and dealing” antiques.

Joan is survived by her loving huaband of forty-six years – Rick Kattine; one son – Clint (Samantha) Kattine of Blanchester, Ohio; one grandchild – Dixie Ann Kattine; two sisters – Betty (Mike) Kasser and Dotty (Curtis) Howard; nieces – Lynne (Doug) Roth and Barb (Ryan) Evans; nephews – Matt Warman, Dan Newman, Dennis Cooper and Joey Miller; her best friend – Joy Surharski.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents – Charles and Dorothy (Guffy) Warman; three brothers – Joe (Mary) Miller, Ron (Rita) Warman and Tom Warman; one sister – Janet (Dallas) Cooper and a nephew Ryan Colyer.

A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Friday, October 7, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to a charity or church of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: http://www.cahallfuneralhomes.com