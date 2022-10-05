Edna Layman, of Mt. Orab, OH, went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2022, at the age of 89. She was the beloved wife of the late Earl Larry Layman, loving mother of Larry Gayle (Sue) Layman of Sardinia, OH, Michael David Layman of Georgetown, OH, Tony (Melanie) Layman of Loveland, OH, Terry Jay (Suzanne) Layman of Celina, TX, Charlyn Rena (Shawn) Liming of Athens, OH, Darwin (Melissa) Layman of Mt. Orab, OH, caring grandmother of Jennifer Jarnigan of Hillsboro, OH, Larry Gayle Layman II of Sardinia, OH, Mariah Votel of Hamersville, OH, Michelle Moye of Georgetown, OH, Andrew Layman of Loveland, OH, Elizabeth Layman of Loveland, OH, Travis Layman of Farmersville, TX, Lauryn Layman of Brisbane, AUS, Darcy Lynn Angulo of Bayfield, CO, Dylan Patrick Liming of Mt. Orab, OH, Trinity Margaret Lyn Liming of Rio Grande, OH, Mason Jagger Layman of The OSU, Jackson Ford Layman of Mt. Orab, OH, 10 great-grandchildren, dear sister-in-law of Hazel Layman of Mt. Orab, OH.

In addition to her husband, Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Coleman and Alverda Jackson, two brothers, Tom and Russell Jackson, 1 sister, Mary Beckelhimer Cribbit, and a daughter-in-law, Pamela Sue Layman.

A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 1 PM at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154, where family and friends were received from 11 AM until the hour of service. Burial Mt. Orab Cemetery, Mt. Orab, OH.

Dave Cordrey officiated.

If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Western Brown Band Boosters or to The Alzheimer’s Association.