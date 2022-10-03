Dale E. Reynolds, age 78, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Anderson Mercy Hospital. He was born May 31, 1944 in Brown County, son of the late JB and Beulah Fisher Reynolds. He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Paeltz Reynolds. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence.

Dale was very active in the Republican Party, a volunteer firefighter, council member and Mayor of Russellville. He was also a former member of Eastern High School Board of Educators, County Board of Education and a 50-year member of the Russellville F&AM Lodge. Dale finished his career after 30 years with GTE/Verizon and then served as a Brown County Commissioner for 12 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Tammy (Dwayne) Wenninger, Gigi (John) Pack, Jason Reynolds and Justin Reynolds; grandchildren, Cody (Julie) Pack, Chandler and Clayton Wenninger; Kalle, Avery, Madison and Makenna Reynolds; sister, Joyce (Doug) Carter and sister-in-law, Phyllis Reynolds.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11:00 AM, until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Meeker Funeral Home, 308 N. Columbus St., Russellville. Scott Hennig, with Georgetown Church of Christ, will officiate. Burial will follow at Linwood Cemetery, Russellville.

Family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of your choice.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com