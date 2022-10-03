Coffman, Shelton crowned 2022 ‘Little State Fair’ King and Queen

Your friendly neighborhood Spiderman waves to children during the 2022 Brown County Fair opening parade on Sept. 26. Photo by Wade Linville

The Jackson Jr. Farmers took first place in the 2022 Brown County Fair parade float contest. Photo by Wade Linville

Georgetown FFA’s float in the 2022 Brown County Fair parade. Photo by Wade Linville

The Georgetown High School band marches in this year’s Brown County Fair opening parade. Photo by Wade Linville

Lynn Kragler receives the 2022 Friend of the 4-H Award from Ohio State University Extension Educator Christy Clary. Photo by Wade Linville

LoAnn Haines receives the 4-H Alumni Award from Ohio State University Extension Educator Christy Clary. Photo by Wade Linville

Genell Shelton and Blake Coffman were crowned Queen and King of the 2022 Brown County Fair. Photo by Wade Linville

This year’s Brown County Fair Court included (in no particular order): Fair King and Queen Blake Coffman and Genell Shelton; first runner-up in the Queen Contest Clara Jo Brannock, of Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School FFA; second runner-up Emma Attinger, of the New Hope 4-H Club; third runner-up McKinzie Dotson, of the Barn Busters 4-H Club; and fourth runner-up Maddie Hudson, of Georgetown High School FFA; first runner-up in the King Contest, Gabe Scott, of the Brown County Young Achievers 4-H Club; second runner-up Corbyn Cunningham, of the Mt. Orab Renegades 4-H Club; third runner-up Kayden Klump, of Georgetown High School FFA; and fourth runner-up Jacob Mock, of the Huntington Hot Shots 4-H Club.

The 171st Brown County Fair has officially wrapped up, and another successful season of Ohio’s “Little State Fair” is in the books.

The 171st Brown County Fair got underway on Monday, Sept. 26 and ran through Oct. 1.

People lined the streets of Georgetown on the evening of Sept. 26 for the 2022 “Little State Fair” opening day parade. The parade made its way past the Courthouse Square in Georgetown and into the fairgrounds, where the annual Brown County Fair King and Queen Contest and Junior Fair Awards Banquet followed in the Danny Gray Activity Center.

Brown County 4-H clubs and FFA organizations were well represented with some fine contestants competing for the title of 2022 Brown County Fair King and Queen.

Crowned this year’s Brown County Fair Queen was Genell Shelton of the Kickin’ Up Dust 4-H Club and crowned King was Blake Coffman of the Showtime 4-H Club.

Shelton lives in Ripley and attended Georgetown High School.

Coffman attended Fayetteville-Perry High School.

A longtime tradition carried on as last year’s Brown County Fair Queen, Kennedy Short, handed over the 20-year Bracelet of Past Fair Queens to Shelton; and last year’s Brown County Fair King, Jaden Utter, passed the 11-year Staff of Past Fair Kings on to Coffman.

Taking first runner-up in the Queen Contest was Clara Jo Brannock, of Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School FFA.

Second runner-up was Emma Attinger, of the New Hope 4-H Club.

Third runner-up was McKinzie Dotson, of the Barn Busters 4-H Club; and fourth runner-up was Maddie Hudson, of Georgetown High School FFA.

First runner-up in the King Contest was Gabe Scott, of the Brown County Young Achievers 4-H Club.

Second runner-up was Corbyn Cunningham, of the Mt. Orab Renegades 4-H Club.

Third runner-up was Kayden Klump, of Georgetown High School FFA; and fourth runner-up was Jacob Mock, of the Huntington Hot Shots 4-H Club.

Receiving the 2022 Friends of the 4-H Award was Lynn Kragler, of the Huntington Hot Shots 4-H Club. Kragler has served as a 4-H volunteer for more than 30 years.

Receiving the 4-H Alumni Award was LoAnn Haines, who has served as a volunteer for 40 years.

This year’s winners of the Outstanding 4-H’er awards were Caitlyn Sweet and Aiden Wilhelmy.

Winning Industry Ambassador Display awards were Bailey Davis (first place), Faith Rosselot (second place) and McKinzie Dotson (third place).

Taking first in the Brown County Fair Parade Float Competition was the Jackson Jr. Farmers 4-H Club.

The Brown County fairgrounds were packed each day, as crowds of people came out to enjoy the rides, games, fair food, fair exhibits, and much more at the 171st Little State Fair.

Be on the lookout for The News Democrat and Ripley Bee 2022 Brown County Fair Photo Section and 171st Brown County Fair Results special publication to hit Brown County soon!