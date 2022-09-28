Two seasons ago, the Georgetown High School girls tennis team didn’t exist.

Now, the program is the undisputed champion of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference’s National Division.

Georgetown capped off an undefeated run through regular-season play by taking the league tournament title in Wilmington on Thursday, September 22. The Lady G-Men won three of the five possible championships and took second place in the other two.

“The girls played amazing,” Georgetown head coach Geoff Hyde said. “We were in every championship round. That’s all we can ask for.”

After posting that perfect 10-0 record in the regular season, Georgetown entered the tournament with 18 points, four ahead of CNE. They clinched all nine tournament points and won the overall title by six, 27 to 21.

“We were a little nervous coming in,” Hyde said. “We had a perfect season in league, which is awesome, but you’re always worried we’re going to have some mental breakdowns and lose points. They did excellent.”

Individually, Maria Farst won the first singles title as the second seed. Farst earned a first-round bye and then defeated CNE’s Lilly Braden 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the championship match against Blanchester’s Leah Boegeman.

Boegeman had entered the tournament with two previous wins over Farst but the Georgetown senior got the better of her this time with a 6-2, 6-2 win.

“Maria played amazing today,” Hyde said. “We knew she was going to end up going against Blanchester’s number one, she’s very good. [Farst] got the best of her in two sets, which was awesome. She had lost twice to her this year and came out today and played really well.”

In second singles, Georgetown’s Halie Newberry took second place. She defeated CNE’s Zoe Moore 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals but fell to East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh 6-1, 6-1 in the finals.

“[Newberry] played really well,” Hyde said. “She played the East Clinton girl twice this season, both of them were knockdown, drag-outs, like two and a half hour matches. East Clinton got the better of her but it was a good match.”

Natalie McCann won the third singles title for the Lady G-Men. She won her semifinal bout over Bethel-Tate’s Grace Tolliver 6-0, 6-1 and her championship match against CNE’s Shelby Ruehl 6-1, 6-1 to take the title.

“She’s undefeated all year,” Hyde said. “She’s beat Western Brown, Goshen, Clinton-Massie, a lot of the big schools. She had an amazing [regular] season and this is the perfect way for her to finish it off.”

In doubles play, Georgetown’s Lillian Gray and Becca McCann took second place in first doubles. The duo defeated a pair from Clermont Northeastern 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals but fell to Bethel-Tate’s Emma Wetzel and Dylan Crabtree in the finals 6-1, 6-3.

“Bethel’s doubles team is really, really good,” Hyde said. “We knew that coming in. They played well, they played tough.”

In second doubles, Georgetown’s Addison O’Connor and Lilly Holland lived up to their seed by winning the championship. The duo defeated a pair of challengers from Blanchester 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals and took the title with a 6-2, 6-1 win over CNE’s Kailynn Sharp and Ava Stephon.

“Second doubles is really young and they played great all year,” Hyde said. “They stepped up today.”

Georgetown is now preparing for the postseason. The Lady G-Men are scheduled to take part in the Division II sectional at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason beginning on Tuesday, October 4. Regardless of how the sectional goes, Hyde is proud of how his team has performed in the program’s second year of competition.

“Just amazing,” Hyde said. “For them to come out and go 10-0, win everything at the league tournaments…it’s just awesome. That’s the only way I can describe it.”