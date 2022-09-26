Western Brown’s Kyla Conley bumps the ball to a teammate against New Richmond. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

New Richmond’s Piper Willis recorded 33 assists against Western Brown. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Western Brown’s Isabelle Ernst serves the ball for the Lady Broncos. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

The New Richmond volleyball team is currently 12-0 overall, 5-0 in league play. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Western Brown volleyball pushed an undefeated New Richmond team to the limit on Wednesday, September 14.

The Lady Broncos became just the second team this season (and first SBAAC team) to take a set off the Lady Lions. In the end, however, New Richmond pulled out a five-set victory to remain unbeaten.

“They did really well,” Western Brown head coach Danika Ratcliff said. “They played a really good team. I think we just need to execute a little bit better.”

The Lady Broncos took the first set 25-22. New Richmond responded with a 25-6 win in the second set .

“The communication stopped,” Ratcliff said. “They weren’t working together as well. They just shut down.”

After New Richmond jumped ahead 2-1 in the match, the Lady Broncos forced a fifth set by taking the fourth 25-22.

“They fought back,” Ratcliff said. “It’s a hard loss.”

New Richmond won the fifth set 15-8 to take the match.

“That was a battle,” New Richmond head coach Jim Davis said. “They came to play. Our girls are so resilient.”

Cassidy Armstrong led the Lady Broncos with 14 kills. Olivia Fischer tallied 10 and three blocks.

Christina Frye recorded a team-best 11 assists. Lacey Patten finished with 10.

Armstrong’s five aces paced the Lady Broncos. She also led the team with nine digs.

Shelby Henry recorded 14 kills to lead the Lady Lions. Piper Willis finished with 11.

Willis totaled 33 assists with Henry adding another 21. Ella Heiden and Samantha Ringhand had three aces each. Ringhand also led the team with 17 digs. Willis totaled 13 and Sophia Bloom finished with 16.

“Nobody worries about who’s getting the stats, they don’t care,” Davis said. “They just play together, have fun. If we win, it’s fun.”

The Lady Lions currently sit 12-0 on the season, 5-0 in league play. They are scheduled to visit Goshen on Thursday, September 22.

Ten of the team’s 12 wins have come in three sets but the other two were both five-set showdowns. Earlier in the year, the Lady Lions rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Ross on the road.

“It slides by them,” Davis said. “They don’t get nervous, they don’t get upset. WE don’t change anything we’re doing drastically. If we need subs, we have a couple subs at every position…We’ve got 11 on the varsity and pretty much all of them play every match and there’s hardly any drop off. It’s a good thing to have.”

Western Brown is 8-5, 3-2 in the American Division. The team hosts Clinton-Massie on Thursday, September 22.