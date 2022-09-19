Brown County’s Best Happy Hour: Lisa’s Wayside Inn

Wade Linville (editor of The News Democrat, The Ripley Bee, and The Brown County Press) during his visit to Lisa’s Wayside Inn during Happy Hour. Photo by Sharon Linville

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 “Best of Brown County” awards earlier this year. The “Best of Brown County” was created to celebrate all that Brown County has to offer, including food and drink destinations, live entertainment, and local historic sites. Over the next several weeks, Wade Linville (editor of The News Democrat, The Ripley Bee, and The Brown County Press) will be writing about his experience with each of the locations that earned a “Best of Brown County” award. This is part 10 of Wade’s “Best of Brown County” Experience featuring Brown County’s 2022 Best Happy Hour, Lisa’s Wayside Inn in Russellville.

Many Brown Countians have a spot they can go to in the evenings, have a few beers, and chat with friends after a hard day of work. In Russellville, that place is Lisa’s Wayside Inn. Catering to those in Russellville and the surrounding area who enjoy having a place where they can have a few drinks and enjoy some good company, Lisa’s Wayside Inn has designated Monday through Friday from 5-7 p.m. as Happy Hour, providing discounted drinks to all those who stop in. Lisa’s Happy Hour can draw quite the crowd, and that is why Lisa’s Wayside Inn earned the Brown County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 “Best of Brown County” Happy Hour Award.

Lisa’s Wayside Inn is owned by Lisa Vogel and Paul Yelton, of Russellville. The two took over ownership of the establishment on Dec. 8, 2021, but Vogel had worked at the establishment for 15 years before taking ownership. Over that time, she has become very familiar with many of the patrons who come into the inn, which is located on North Columbus Street in Russellville.

“We just have a good time,” Vogel said of Happy Hour at Lisa’s Wayside Inn. “We have discounted drinks, and usually popcorn and pretzels. It’s somewhere for people to go when they get off of work to relax.”

Helping to attract a large crowd on Thursday evenings during happy hour is the Queen of Hearts drawing at Lisa’s Wayside Inn, giving those who take part in the drawing a chance to win a large amount of money.

Receiving the nod in the vote for Brown County’s Best Happy Hour Award let the new owners know that they have their business headed in the right direction.

“It feels good, it really does,” Vogel said about receiving the Happy Hour Award. “We put in a lot of hours, and it’s nice to know that people appreciate it.”

“This is my home,” Vogel said of Lisa’s Wayside Inn, going on to say that her regular customers have become like family. “This is my service, and these people are my family. They need somewhere to go and be together.”

Vogel expressed her appreciation to the many customers and supporters who have played a role in the success of Lisa’s Wayside Inn since the two took over ownership late last year, and their goal is to keep providing high quality service to those who visit the inn.

“I want to say, ‘Thank you,’ to all of our customers,” said Vogel. “They know we love them.”