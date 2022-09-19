Two Brown County graduates were recipients of the 2022 SPC Seth Blevins Memorial Scholarship. The recipients were each awarded a $3,000 scholarship from the committee. The scholarship committee has awarded over $65,000 in scholarships since its inception to Brown County graduates.

Emma Vogel, Georgetown graduate and Carter Woollard, Eastern Brown graduate were chosen this year. Emma is attending Ohio University and is majoring in meteorology. Carter is attending the University of the Cumberlands and is majoring in education.

The Seth Blevins Memorial Scholarship is made possible through the support of the community. The SPC Seth Blevins Scholarship Committee wants to thank the community for their continued support and to congratulate Emma and Carter and wish them success in their educational journeys.