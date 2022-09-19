Raymond Parlier, age 70, of Winchester, OH, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. He was born February 29, 1952 in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late Raymond Earl and Mildred (Miller) Parlier. He was an automotive mechanic.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brother, Jim Parlier.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Nancy (Traylor) Parlier; children, Jennifer Fletcher and husband John, RJ Parlier, Devin Parlier, Ashley Roark; grandchildren, Reece, Tyler, Morgan, Aubrey, Skyler, Lily; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Mary McCarty; brother, David Parlier.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

