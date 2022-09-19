Western Brown’s Natalie Rice (left) and Brayden Dill (right) pose with a championship trophy. Both Rice and Dill won the individual varsity races, helping Western Brown sweep the team titles at the Jim Neu Invitational on September 6. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Eastern

Eastern’s Brandy Shular took sixth in the girls’ varsity race at Western Brown’s Jim Neu Invitational on Tuesday, September 6. Shular finished in 15:07.

Teammate Annie Grimes placed 17th in 16:39. Kilie Belcher’s time of 17:00 was good for 19th overall.

The Lady Warriors took third in the team standings with 84 points.

Carson Bigger paced the Eastern boys’ team with a time of 15:01 to place 53rd overall. Tyler Slack finished 88th in 18:17.

Fayetteville

Fayetteville’s Warren Murphy placed 52nd overall at the Jim Neu Invitational on September 6, crossing the line in 15:01. Alexis Deffren placed ninth for the Lady Rockets in Georgetown at the Vern Hawkins Invitational on September 10.

Georgetown

Two Lady G-Men runners earned top-ten finishes at Western Brown’s Jim Neu Invitational. Elizabeth Cahall placed fifth in 15:05 while Lydia Klump’s time of 15:29 was good for ninth overall.

Jacob Faught led the G-Men boys’ team at Western Brown with a 10th-place finish in 12:32. Mason Williams placed 17th in 12:58 with Caleb Jones 21st in 13:18.

Georgetown finished sixth in the team standings with 116 points.

Cahall took seventh overall in Georgetown’s home meet on September 10, finishing in 23:05. Klump placed eighth in 23:07.

On the boys’ side, Faught finished ninth overall in 19:15. Williams placed 14th in 19:52 with Jones 17th in 20:04 and Aaron Riddle 18th in 20:07.

The G-Men placed fifth in the team standings with 90 points. MVCA won the team title with 55.

Western Brown

Western Brown swept the team titles at the Jim Neu Invitational on September 6.

The Bronco boys team was led by Brayden Dill, who won the race in 11:39=8. Teammate Jude Woodruff placed 12th in 12:48.

Western Brown’s boys team finished with 69 points. MVCA placed second with 83.

The Lady Broncos earned the team title with 41 points, 26 ahead of New Richmond. Natalie Rice took first place, finishing in 13:25. Hadley Jones crossed the line fourth in 15:03 for the Lady Broncos.

A handful of Western Brown girls runners competed at the Vern Hawkins Invitational in Georgetown on September 10. Skyla Sndedigar led those athletes with a 29th-place finish in 27:09. Rebekah Bernhardt took 31st in 28:05.