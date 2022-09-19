After a 5-1 start to the 2022 campaign, Fayetteville’s girls volleyball team has dropped three of their last five contests.

On Wednesday, September 7, that defeat came in a non-league contest to Clinton-Massie. Fayetteville won the first set 25-18 but lost the second 25-23.

“The first game, we came out like, ‘That was fun!’” Fayetteville head coach Sharon Sheets said. “Second game, we lost but it was a battle. Then it just slowly started coming away from us.”

Fayetteville dropped the third set 25-22 and the fourth 25-16 to end the match. Sheets said the team simply didn’t play up to their level of speed on the court during the final two sets.

“First two games, we were hopping to our coverage,” Sheets said. “We were covering the hitter, covering the passer. Then you could just see them walking. The hustle wasn’t there.”

Anne Murphy led the Lady Rockets in kills with 13. She also tallied a team-best six blocks.

“Anne was one fire the first two sets,” She was a beast on the net with some blocks, she was doing really good things.”

Sarah Wolfer recorded 13 digs for Fayetteville. She also had an ace.

Victoria Thompson led the team with 11 digs. Kenley Polston and Katey Wolfer had 10 digs apiece.

“We went around our huddle at the end and they all had to say something about what they could have done better for themselves and their team,” Sheets said. “The last one said be passionate. We’re going to make mistakes. We didn’t have a perfect game, no one has in volleyball, and someone is going to make mistakes. You have to learn. You’re going to have to not hold your head down, shoulders shrugged, not talking to your teammates.”

The Lady Rockets then dropped a four-set contest to West Union on Thursday, September 8 to fall to 7-4 overall, 3-2 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. Fayetteville is slated to visit North Adams for a league matchup on Thursday, September 15.