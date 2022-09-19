Georgetown’s girls volleyball team continued a rough start to the season last week, dropping a pair of contests at home.

The Lady G-Men fell to East Clinton in three sets on September 6 to start the week. Two days later, the team battled through two close sets before eventually falling to Batavia 3-0.

The visiting Lady Bulldogs took the first set 25-20 and the second 25-19. Batavia won the third set 25-6 to take the match.

“The team lost faith in the team,” Georgetown head coach Ali Ernst said. “The first two, they lost a little bit here and there but really pulled through. The third set, that’s what got them.”

Ernst said the team was able to overcome mistakes in the first two sets by playing together. That lack of camaraderie led to the third set being less competitive than the first two.

“There were mistakes, but there was a lot more movement,” Ernst said. “There were better vibes from people on the team. That helps with movement, making plays. That was happening a whole lot more in the first two sets. We weren’t playmaking in the third.”

There have been times throughout the season where the Lady G-Men haven’t meshed well on the court. That kind of change can only come from the players themselves.

“I would love to do it for them, do with them and help them with it,” Ernst said. “It’s mental, it has to come from them. All I can do is keep pushing it, encouraging it, but they have to do it.”

Statistically, Emily Renshaw led Georgetown with five assists against Batavia. Chloe Kuhn had three kills, two blocks and four aces. Anistin Fender led the team with four digs.

The Lady G-Men currently sit 0-8 overall, 0-4 in Southern Hills Athletic and Academic Conference National Division play. The team is scheduled to host Williamsburg on Thursday, September 15 before embarking on four games in four days starting against Fayetteville on Monday, September 19.

“Those kinds of weeks, the fight has to be even harder,” Ernst said. “They’re physically more exhausted at that point.”