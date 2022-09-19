The Brown County Chamber of Commerce hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new Village of Ripley Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) on Wednesday, Sept. 7 on lower Main Street in Ripley.

DORA is a specified area of land that a local legislative authority has designated as exempt from certain open container provisions as defined within the legislative act that created the DORA.

Ripley’s DORA spans about three blocks on lower Main Street and a portion of Front Street.

Plans are underway for the new boat dock project on Front Street in Ripley, and the DORA District in combination with the future boat dock are expected to help increase tourism and improve the economy in historic downtown Ripley.

“This was something that we decided we wanted to do because of our (boat) dock project that is coming, and we have a lot of other economic development plans in the works,” said Ripley Village Administrator Wayne Gates. “Our hope is to have all of these buildings occupied with vibrant businesses and foot traffic.”

“We want to turn this town around,” said Ripley Village Council member, Alvin Wallace, who pushed to get the DORA District open in Ripley.

“This initiative not only serves one business, it serves the entire business community here in Ripley,” Brown County Chamber of Commerce Chairperson, Jennifer Patrick, said during the DORA ribbon cutting held in Ripley.

“This is just something that I think will elevate not only visitors on the river, but visitors along (US Route) 52, and I think it’s just something that will set a precedent for the rest of the county,” Patrick added.

The Village of Ripley hosted a block party on Sept. 17 from noon to midnight in its DORA District. The block party included live music, food, fun and an adult beverage by the river.

“People want to be entertained,” said Wallace.