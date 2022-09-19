Four individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Sept. 8.

Patrick Delong, 66, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (Methamphetamine, second degree felonies), one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony), and one count of designing a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport a controlled substance (second degree felony) with specifications for forfeiture of a vehicle and money in a drug case.

Mitchell Dale Fannin, 36, of Felicity, was indicted on one count of aggravated vehicular assault (second degree felony), one count of vehicular assault (third degree felony), and one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or combination of them (first degree misdemeanor). According to the court documents, it was on or about July 24 when Fannin was allegedly operating a motorcycle while impaired and under license suspension when causing serious physical harm to Tayja Michelle Barger.

Adam M. Lang, 43, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, third degree felony).

Bridgette Slagle, 40, of Williamsburg, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, third degree felony).