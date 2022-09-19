Dorothy Louise Fist passed away peacefully at Trustbridge Hospice Care near her home in Boca Raton, Florida on September 15th, 2022. Dorothy was the second daughter born to Grace and E.B. Hafer of Decatur, Ohio on March 23rd, 1934. Dorothy and her family moved from Decatur to Sardinia, Ohio when she was a young girl and her father, E.B. became the Principle of Sardinia High School. During her high school years, she dated her future husband of 69 years , Charles Fist, and they were married on June 17th, 1953 after Dorothy graduated high school and Charles returned home from a tour of duty in Korea in the United States Army.

In addition to her four children and their spouses, Steven and Patricia Fist, James and Chae Fist, Elizabeth and Thomas Cocks and David and Petya Fist, Dorothy was blessed with nine grand children, three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her very much. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Mary Phyllis Hanselman, in 2010. She was loved and will be missed by friends and family. Funeral arrangements will be announced on an upcoming date.