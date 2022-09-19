The Brown County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Monday, Aug. 29 to celebrate the grand opening of Coffee Loft in Georgetown.

You will find a delicious specialty coffee menu and breakfast items served quickly by a friendly staff. Coffee Loft was designed with a mission to serve the highest quality specialty coffee beverages in a way that would meet the demands of busy customers. It’s the mission of Coffee Loft to captivate customers by delivering unmatched quality, consistency and speed in every cup.

Shannon Howell, owner, said that since the shop has opened, they’ve seen and heard quite a bit of excitement from the community. “It’s been amazing; we have been very impressed and happy with the turnout from the community, the support we’ve got,” Howell said. “It’s been busy; it’s just phenomenal. And all the credit goes to our staff; they’ve been amazing getting us through it.”

The Coffee Loft is located at 105 East Grant Ave in Georgetown and is open from 6 am to 6 pm Monday through Sunday. For more information about The Coffee Loft, go to https://gtowncoffeeloft.com/

About the Brown County Chamber of Commerce

Brown County is a place of abundant natural beauty where the rich history of the past meets the dynamic growth of the future. Established in 1983, the Brown County Chamber of Commerce is an association of more than 275 businesses and organizations making the Brown County community a better place in which to live, work, and play. Our active membership consists of local businesses, professionals, non-profits, and government representatives who enjoy connecting to the community through advocacy, educational and leadership opportunities. For more information, contact us at 937-378-4784 or chamber@browncountyohiochamber.com.