James L. “Jim” Holden of Fayetteville, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at the age of 84. He was born to the late Joseph O. and Bernice (née Mair Etienne) in Fayetteville, Ohio on May 2, 1938.

Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Geneva Holden; three children: David (Roxanne) Holden, Fayetteville, OH, James R. (Jackie) Holden of Fayetteville, OH, and Jenny (Steve) Richendollar of Fayetteville, OH; seven grandchildren: Christian, Faith, Morgan, Logan, Landan, Skyler, Jamie; four great-grandchildren: Dyson, Kylie, Ava and Ryker; siblings, Franklin Holden, Richard Holden, Lawrence Holden, Anthony Holden and Joseph Holden.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by five siblings: Viola Glossner, Mary Yeary, Rose Marie Schwallie, Joanne Ruther and Bernard Holden.

Jim was a lifetime resident of Fayetteville, Ohio and the owner/operator of James L Holden Construction Corp. for the last 50 years. He was an Army Veteran, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a former member of the Fayetteville Fire Department. Jim was also a former Perry Township Trustee, a member of Fayetteville-Perry Township Sewer District and a member of the Operating Engineers.

Mass of Christian Burial 6 PM Friday, August 26, 2022, at St. Angela Merici Parish St. Patrick Chapel, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, OH 45118 where family and friends will be received from 4 PM until the time of service. Fr. Andrew Cordonnier officiating.

Graveside service with military honors 11 AM Friday, September 16, 2022 at St. Patrick Cemetery, Fayetteville, OH.

Memorial donations may be directed to Brown County Veterans or Brown County Humane Society.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family.