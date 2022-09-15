Earl Ray Kern, a resident of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away on September 12, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born in Tom’s Creek, Virginia to the late Nanny and Charles Kern.

Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Chris Kern, and his son, Jimmy Ray Kern. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Palmer (Steve), and son, Dave Kern. Earl was the devoted grandfather of Jeremy, Jason, Justin, Josh, Jake, Anthony, Ryan, and Nicole and great-grandfather of Journey, Jayven, Jayce, Olivia, Ethan, Zoe, Jessica, Jazelyn, and Ava. He was the dear brother of Jeannie, Elsie, Brenda, and the late Harold.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Tate Township Cemetery in Bethel, Ohio. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Amelia serving the family. www.ecnurre.com