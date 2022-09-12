A new business will be opening next spring in Ripley. It will be a paint and wine business. You can have a party, a glass of wine, and paint a picture with your friends and family.

Shellee Jones, one of the owners, described the business.

“Many moons ago, me and one of my many sisters came up with we are The Twizted Sizters,” said Jones. “I’m excited to include her in my venture with this. She is one of my best friends. We have always dreamed of working together so there is no one else I would want to help me. Which is why I wanted to incorporate it into the name. The objective of a wine and paint class is you will be provided with the necessary painting supplies to create your artwork with an instructed teacher guiding the way. All while getting to sip on some delicious wine in a fun atmosphere. My goal is to host Private Parties including birthday, bachorlette, company and fundraisers. We are going to do girls nights, couples date nights, coffee and canvas, parent and child nights, kid’s nights and more. Must be 21 of course to drink which we are obligated to check. I’d love to include some tasty wines that are locally made in our studio. So that will be one of the many things I’ll be working on in the months to come.”

“I moved to Ripley in November 2014, eight years ago. We had actually already bought a house, not in Ripley but we took a ride on the Harley down St. Rt. 52 ending up in Ripley. I had never been there before, but I immediately fell in love,” said Jones. “The houses and buildings had so much character, it sat along the river with great views and beautiful sunsets. We then drove around a little more in town finding the house I now call home. It had so much character including the houses neighboring it. I wanted to save it. It had Huge white pillars, a spiral staircase, high ceilings, it sat high on the hill in town overlooking the river, the town, and had great views of Kentucky. The house had sat empty for over 14 years. The bones were good, but she needed lots of love. More than I had realized at that time. It was definitely a labor of love. Luckily my husband does all that work making my little dream come true. I sold my other house without zero hesitation all while buying the house high on the hill in town and moving here to Ripley instead. A decision I’ll never regret.”

The new business will be located at 6 Main St. In Ripley. It was once before years ago known as the Ripley Gourmet Tortilla Factory Mexican Restaurant. The Ripley Women’s Club, that does a lot for our community, has a thrift shop directly next door to Twizted Sisters. Across the street parallel is Snappers Saloon and it sits only a few steps away from Front St. and the Ohio River. Ripley has received a grant to put in place a new 300-foot two-tier concrete boat dock and landing project at their Freedom Park location on Front St. Its location is also in the New DORA district. So, in the heart of it all is exciting for the new owners.

“I thought long and hard about owning my own business, one that would be successful but also that I would love doing that everyone would benefit from,” said Jones. “I wanted to bring something to our town that would be different and that would give everyone of all ages something fun to do. I have had lots of positive feedback from the people in Ripley about my idea only affirming the dream I have for it. I personally love to attend wine and painting classes and thought why not? It’s refreshing, fun, and a good time and thought others would also enjoy something like this while incorporating some of my own ideas into it.”

“We will be remodeling and renovating our location this fall and winter getting ready and excited for our Grand opening in the spring of 2023,” said Jones. “I plan on having a grand opening for kids and adults of all ages. Including a ribbon cutting, food, drinks, open tours, an art contest for the kids, face painting, raffles, door prizes and more!! I’ve always had a love for art. In college I took many art classes. I will be looking for 2-3 artists to hire and add to my team. If someone is interested, they may email me at twiztedsizterswinepaint@gmail. com for more details.”

“We are on Facebook, where we will post details and updates as they come. If you would like to follow the progress, we are listed as Twizted Sizters Wine & Paint on Facebook,” she added.