Beatrice May Rudd, 91, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was retired from the former U.S. Shoe Factory in Ripley, Ohio, after forty years of service and attended the Ripley Church of the Nazarene. Mrs. Rudd was born November 4, 1930 in Bracken County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Floyd and Anna Benson. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-six years – Harry Norman Rudd; her son – Floyd James Rudd; one sister and four brothers.

Mrs. Rudd is survived by her daughter – Robin Millman and husband Douglas; one grandson – Christopher Rudd.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 9, 2022 at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate.

