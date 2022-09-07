Foreigner fans really had a treat Saturday evening (Aug. 27) at Mt. Orab park pavilion when Blue Morning took the stage and delivered many Foreigner classics like “Juke Box Hero”, “I Want To Know What Love Is”, “ Hot Blooded”, “ Double Vision”, “Starrider”, “That Was Yesterday”, among many other tracks.

Blue Morning hail since 2018 from Warren, Pennsylvania giving a solid performance for over two-and-a-half hours in front of a couple hundred people. Their stage arrangement and instrumentation impressed the crowd handing the audience the classic appeal of Foreigner’s discography they anticipated. I personally thought it sounded amazing and was very pleased by the bass-synthesizer effects creating a “big presence” of sound holding the band’s dynamics together perfectly. I’ve seen many tribute artists and these guys take a top rank of the chart for performance, musicality and emotion delivered.

One thing unique about their show was they also covered other contemporary artists of Foreigner like Kansas, REO Speedwagon, and Led Zeppelin to name a few. In between Foreigner songs they’d play these acts that toured alongside Foreigner in the ‘70s and ‘80s and when they eventually reached stardom. It was refreshing to see and hear, and had appeal that other tribute acts rarely carry in their setlists when it comes to playing a variety of other bands in their performance.

Blue Morning nailed the deliverance of Foreigner and captivated the crowd with what their influence has been in rock music. It’s very probable they will be back to Mt. Orab Park for next year’s summer concert series. They should! Blue Morning drew in a great turnout Saturday, they’ll be remembered and I’m sure requested back. They really engaged well with the audience and expressed much sincere gratitude for the opportunity to play.

Thank you to all the sponsors that made this show happen, please bring Blue Morning back to the lineup next year!