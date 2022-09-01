Paula Sue Mitchell, 65, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at her home. She was born June 18, 1957 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of Janet Wills Parker of Lewis County, Kentucky and the late Paul Lennex. She was also preceded in death by her step-father – Donald Polley, step-son – George Mitchell, Jr. and a step-sister.

In addition to her mother – Janet Parker and step-father – Bob Parker, Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her husband of thirty years – Tommy Mitchell; one son – Stacy Boone (Amanda) of Fleming County, Kentucky; one daughter – Rebecca Locke of Ripley, Ohio; one step-son – Jamie Mitchell (Brandy) of Lewis County, Kentucky; seven grandchildren – Jada Boone, Hailey Boone, Dalton Boone, Breanna Barber, Mitchell Barber, Jacob Mitchell and Natalie Mitchell; one great-grandchild – Ryker Gearhart; one brother – Charles Polley (Beverly) of Aberdeen, Ohio and a step-sister – Paulette Henderson of Mason County, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Jamie Mitchell will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, September 2, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com