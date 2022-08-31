Nathan Andrew DeMaris, age 44, of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Mt.Orab Medical Center in Mt.Orab, Ohio. He was the zoning inspector and cemetery sexton for Pike Township in Brown County, Ohio and a member of the Masonic Lodge F&AM. Nathan was born October 4, 1977 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Carmela (Griffith) Baldrick of Hamilton, Ohio and the late Robin DeMaris. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by one brother – William Baldrick, Jr., maternal grandparents – Carl and Caryl Griffith, paternal grandfather – Don DeMaris and father-in-law – Steven Radcliffe.

Mr. DeMaris is survived by his wife of nearly 13 years – Jaime (Smith) DeMaris whom he married September 26, 2006; one daughter – Cassandra DeMaris and fiancé Jarrett Walden of South Lebanon, Ohio; two sisters – Nerissa Marcum and husband Mike of Hamilton, Ohio and Jenne Brown and husband Scott of Fairfield, Ohio; five nieces and nephews – Kelsey Jordon and husband Chris, Brooke Johnson, Camron Runk, Khole Brown and Lainie Brown; three great nephews; paternal grandmother – Patsy DeMaris of Winter Haven, Florida; one uncle – Roger Griffith and wife Tina of Mt.Orab, Ohio: three aunts; mother-in-law – Sue Ellen Radcliffe of West Chester, Ohio; two brothers-in-law – Bradley Smith and wife Katie of Loveland, Ohio and Greg Radcliffe and wife Becca or Brooklyn, New York and grandmother-in-law – Ellen Kinsey of Monroe, Ohio.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Pike Township Community Center, 12700 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nathan’s memory to Pike Township for a memorial bench in his honor. Please make checks payable to Pike Township – Nathan DeMaris Bequest. Donations can be sent to: Pike Township, P.O. Box 95, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com