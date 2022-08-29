Thelma Hope Fain, age 98, of Williamsburg, Ohio died Friday, August 26, 2022 at the home surrounded by her children. She was a cook and waitress for the former Log Cabin Restaurant in Mt. Orab, Ohio. After the restaurant closed, she was a machine operator, one of the two first women hired at Steel Craft. Hope was born July 18, 1924 in Jessamine County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Martin and Fannie (Carter) Shearer. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Vanard Fain in 1967, one daughter – Joyce Gayle Cierly, two brothers – Edward Shearer and Norton Weil Shearer and one sister – Margaret Woodyard.

Mrs. Fain is survived by five children – James Martin Fain and wife Kaye of Goshen, Ohio, Shirley Kay Barton and husband Ray of Florence, Kentucky, Donna Jo Stout and husband Raymond of Winchester, Ohio, Harold David Fain and wife Barbara of Georgetown, Ohio and Lori Jeanne Kingsolver and husband Patrick of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one son-in-law – Donald Cierly of Williamsburg, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren – Gary Cierley and wife Jenny, Tonia Moore and husband Scott, Melissa Jones, Tammy Heminger and husband Wayne, Tim Fain and wife Kim, Eric Fain and wife Kelly, Lisa Jonas and husband Mike, JJ Jonas and husband Todd, Mindi Campton and husband Duane, Matthew Stout and wife Kathy, Gina Jones and husband Theron, Dylan Fain and wife Nikki, Christi Hacker and husband Chris and Shawn Kingsolver and wife Traci; 33 great grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. L.D. Campbell will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Maple Grove Cemetery, 500 N Main Street, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

