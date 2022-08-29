Rebecca Anne (Glaze) Vezina, age 72, of Fayetteville, OH, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Laurels of Blanchester. She was born February 15, 1950 in Brown County, OH, daughter of the late George Sr and Velma (Kratzer) Glaze. She was a legal secretary. She also attended the Sardinia Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Don Wagner and sister, Judie Cosentino.

Rebecca is survived by her boyfriend of 27 years, Jeff Bilzing of Fayetteville; brother, George Lance Glaze and wife Nancy of Cincinnati; sisters-in-law, Amy Wagner of Sardinia and Pam Wagner of Aberdeen and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Zachariah Mays will be officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to service.

