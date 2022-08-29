Eastern girls finish runner up

Fayetteville’s Sarah Wolfer comes through with a kill in the Brown County Volleyball Tournament championship match on Aug. 20. Photo by Wade Linville

Eastern’s Sarah Clark hammers down a spike in the Brown County Volleyball Tourney match against Ripley. Photo by Wade Linville

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays played host to the Brown County Volleyball Tournament held Aug. 20. Photo by Wade Linville

Eastern’s Hannah Johnston rises for a spike in the Brown County Volleyball Tourney championship match. Photo by Wade Linville

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets are this year’s Brown County Volleyball Tournament champions. From the left, Ava Glaser, Victoria Thompson, Ainsley Beckler, Ava Wells, Sarah Wolfer, Anne Murphy, Kenley Polston, Katey Wolfer, and head coach Sharon Sheets. Photo by Wade Linville

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets are this year’s Brown County Volleyball Tournament champs after claiming hard fought match wins over the Georgetown Lady G-Men and the Eastern Lady Warriors at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The Lady Rockets earned a berth in the Brown County Volleyball Tourney championship match after their first round win over Georgetown.

The Eastern Lady Warriors defeated the Ripley Lady Jays in two straight sets to advance to the championship match against Fayetteville.

In an exciting championship match between the varsity squads of Eastern and Fayetteville, set one was tied at eight apiece before the Lady Warriors started to pull away.

A kill by Eastern’s Allie Grooms lifted the Lady Warriors ton a 13-8 advantage in set one.

Eastern’s Sarah Clark landed a hit for side-out, putting the Lady Warriors up 16-10 late in set one.

It was Eastern pulling off a 25-19 win in set one to take a 1-0 match lead.

The two teams found themselves knotted at five points each early on in set two, but the Lady Rockets heated up to take a slight lead.

A kill by a Fayetteville’s Ava Wells expanded the Fayetteville lead to 9-5 in set two.

An ace by Eastern’s Olivia Shelton trimmed the Fayetteville lead to 14-12 in set two, and later in the set it was Grooms landing a hit to keep the Lady Warriors within striking distance of the Lady Rockets. But the Lady Rockets cruised behind kill from Kenley Polston and a pair of aces by Anne Murphy to expand their lead to 23-16 in set two.

It was an ace by Murphy that sealed a 25-16 win for the Lady Rockets in set two, tying the match at one set each.

It was another tight battle in set three as the two teams found themselves tied 7-7, 9-9, 10-10, 12-12, 14-14 and later 15-15.

It was the Lady Rockets finally gaining a slight edge in set three with a 17-15 lead, but the Lady Warriors rallied back to tie the set at 19.

An ace by Shelton put the Lady Warriors on top 20-19, and Eastern went to up their lead to 22-19.

The Lady Rockets scored three straight to tie the score at 22, but it was Eastern scoring the next point to take a 23-22 lead.

After the Lady Rockets tied the set at 23, it was Murphy coming through with a kill to give the Fayetteville a 24-23 advantage.

It was a kill by Fayetteville’s Sarah Wolfer that scored the match winning point for the Lady Rockets, capping off a 25-23 set victory and a 2-1 win in the championship match.

It was the Ripley Lady Jays defeating the Georgetown Lady G-Men in the tournament consolation match.