Creatively re-purposing items such as jars, boots, tissue boxes, paper bags, grocery bags, bottles, wooden furniture, and others is a common practice among many. It inspires creative fulfillment by encouraging one to brainstorm how the item can be repurposed and fit one’s visionary aesthetic. The repurposed item begins to feel more personal to the person, as well as the room it’s positioned in. Such creativity can be spread to others, enforcing some of the same positive feelings that the first person experienced. Some items are more challenging to re-purpose, which is where recycling comes in. Recycling has become a vital part of daily lives to prevent excess trash from growing faster than it already is. Lids to bottles and containers are something that would fall into recycling rather than re-purposing, so one would think.

Karra Conrad, of Georgetown, has been collecting lids from laundry detergents, bottles, and containers to create something impactful to the entire community—“Compassion Benches.” Unfortunately, kids sometimes face hardships on their own and do not have the support system that they need. It is difficult to reach out for help when one doesn’t know how or when asking for help has only been met with unkind rejection. Pain, hurt, and sorrow never has to be faced alone. Taking a chance to open up with others, those who one senses kindness and security in, is always worth it. Even if something painful is transpiring, others will want to help the one suffering through it. All have faced some kind of strife in their lives and experienced harrowing emotions; therefore, their hearts will beat with empathy and desire to aid the one suffering. No one is ever alone. Sharing such hurt with another and working through it together will only instill a deeper closeness and trust. There is immense power in vulnerability, it is one of the greatest points of relatability. Humans are complicated, but sharing everything—both the good and bad—sparks a deeper understanding between one another. Everyone has the potential to reach their dreams and become the person they desire to be. We can rely on one another to help get each other there; it’s okay that it takes time. Compassion Benches are a silent way for the hurting to reach out to others for help.

The benches are created entirely out of plastic lids by a company called Green Tree Plastics in Evansville, Indiana. Placed in schools, the benches are encouraged to be used by all who are experiencing any hurt, no matter how big or small it is. Nothing has to be said by the kid, they need only to sit on the bench. Children and staff will take note of the kid on the bench, later following up with them in private to check in on them. This is a major preventer of kids growing up with negative perceptions such as talking about one’s feelings is wrong or should be kept to oneself, that there aren’t any good people in the world, that it is wrong to feel pain and one should only feel happiness, and the fear of rejection. Growing up with such negative perceptions of the world can greatly impact the kid’s adult life through their relationships with others, sense of belonging, their self-worth, and their daily quality of life. The concept of the Compassion Benches also encourages kids to talk openly about their feelings and learn to help each other. It builds an essential quality between two people—trust. Kids will learn ways in which they can process difficult emotions now and when they are faced in the future. Most of all, it prevents tragedies from occurring.

“We’re transforming something that would’ve been thrown away into something used for goodness,” Kim Conrad remarked.

Karra Conrad aims to save an abundance of lids and obtain enough donations to place benches in all schools throughout the county. Compassion Benches hold the potential to become a phenomenon outside of the county as well. Nursing homes and Mennonite children have already gotten involved to help collect lids. Families, schools, churches, and businesses can get involved simply by saving lids. Karra currently has 17 contractor bags full of lids, enough to make 4 or 6 benches. Shockingly, the abundance of lids has reached 1,900 pounds! There is a fee that must be reached in order for the benches to be made. Heather Garbutt, the owner of Lighthouse Thriftique in Georgetown, has made the Compassion Benches known by discussing the cause and accepting donations. She sorts all donations by different schools. Heather, Kim, and Karra are always seeking out ways to give back to the community; they have dedicated so much of their time for good causes. Compassion Benches are revolutionary, aiding in kids’ growth, saving lives, creating invaluable connections, and helping the environment. Thank you for creating a way to help those suffering in silence to be heard.