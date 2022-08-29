Wayne Bingaman dedicated his life to helping others

Ripley Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim McCaughey, left, and firefighter Dalton England, right, salute to their late fellow firefighter and friend, Wayne Bingaman, during the funeral services held Aug. 19. Photo courtesy of Ripley Village Administrator Wayne Gates

The funeral procession of longtime first responder, Wayne Bingaman, in Ripley on Aug. 19. Photo by Wade Linville

Brown County mourns the death of longtime first responder, Wayne Bingaman. After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June of this year, Bingaman passed away at his home in Ripley on Sunday, Aug. 14 at the age of 60.

Bingman was retired from the Brown County Sheriff Department, and also served on the Ripley Fire Department and Ripley Life Squad.

His many years of service as a first responder included 16 years in EMS, 23 years in law enforcement, and 25 years as a firefighter.

There was a huge crowd attending a benefit held for Wayne Bingaman at the Brown County Fairgrounds in July, and there were many first responders of Brown and surrounding counties in attendance at his funeral held at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley on Aug. 19.

Wayne Bingaman leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Nowana Bingaman, as well as four children; Sarah Bramlage (Nick) of Elsmere, Kentucky, Dustin Bingaman (Ashley) of Anderson Township, Ohio, Baylee Bingaman of Ripley, Ohio and John “Robbie” Bingaman of Ripley; five grandchildren; one brother (Gayle Bingaman); and two sisters (Linda Banyea, of Georgetown, and Carolyn Waits, of Sharonville).

Speaking at his funeral was his close friend and Ripley Village Council member, Howard McClain.

“He served this county in numerous capacities throughout his life,” McClain said of Wayne Bingaman.

Wayne Bingaman was a man who loved dirt track racing, eating out and, most of all, he loved his family and close friends.

“When Wayne loved, he loved with every fiber of his being,” said McClain.

He was a man willing to risk his life for others as a firefighter, even for a total stranger.

“Wayne was also one of the bravest men I knew,” McClain added.

Following the funeral services at Cahall Funeral Home, a large line of first responders gathered behind the family of Wayne Bingaman, marching through Ripley to Maplewood Cemetery for interment with emergency vehicles leading the way, paying their respects to a man who had a positive impact on the communities he served as a firefighter, EMS, and employee of the Brown County Sheriff Department.

The family, friends, and co-workers of Wayne Bingaman wish to spread awareness of how important it is for firefighters and other first responders who are exposed to smoke or harmful chemicals on the job to undergo regular cancer screenings.

According to a 2013 Center for Disease Control and Prevention study of 30,000 firefighters, firefighters are 14 percent more likely to die of cancer than the general population and are diagnosed with cancer at a rate of nine percent higher than the general population.

Early detection of cancers can lead to better survival outcomes for patients, according to Integrative Oncology Essentials.

Wayne Bingaman not only worked for many years as a firefighter, but as a Brown County Sheriff deputy his duties once were to take down meth labs, which also exposed him to harmful chemicals.