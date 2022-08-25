Ramona J. Ernst, age 88, of Sardinia, OH, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born February 11, 1934 in Germantown, KY, daughter of the late Allen and Nellie (Monahon) Chinn. She worked in Georgetown at the Aid for the Aged Office and later worked at Production Credit Office. She was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Arnheim.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Jerome B. Ernst; siblings, Marjorie Chinn, Harold Chinn and Mary Ann Chinn Mains.

After Ramona graduated from Russellville High School, she married the love of her life, Jerome B. Ernst on September 11, 1953. Together they farmed the land that had been in the Ernst family name since 1883 as well as additional land. Ramona was at home on a tractor and in the field in her younger years. She enjoyed farming, talking about the crops, and about the rainfall, whether too much or not enough, just like all farmers. In 1958, their nephew, Dale A. Ernst came to live with them to help with the farming. Ramona also enjoyed embroidering and making bead necklaces.

Ramona is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Ernst of Sardinia; nephew, Dale Ernst and wife Sharen, their son, Franklin Todd and his wife, Jody and their two sons, Daulton and Carver and many other nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Arnheim under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Father Amberger will be officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary Catholic Church, 6647 Van Buren St, Georgetown, OH 45121.

