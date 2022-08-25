The Brown County Bluegrass Festival is returning to the Brown County Fairgrounds in Georgetown after not being held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bluegrass festival is set to take place Aug. 25-27 featuring a host of very talented bluegrass bands.

“It’s always been a big festival for Georgetown,” said event coordinator Edgar Loudermilk.

The Edgar Loudermilk Band is the host band for the festival.

Loudermilk has performed for more than 20 years, and this year’s festival will also feature bands such as 2019 Grammy Award winner for Best Bluegrass Album, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, as well as Nothin’ Fancy, and The Grascals. Those bands are just a few of the many that will be playing during the multi-day bluegrass festival.

“We have some huge national talent performing this year,” said Loudermilk.

This is the 30th year of the Brown County Bluegrass Festival in Georgetown.

Daily tickets are $30 each, and a weekend pass is $90.

Camping with electric runs $25 per day, while primitive camping is available for $10 per day.

“Some campers have requested the same campsite they’ve had for 30 years of the event,” said Loudermilk. “We love that the community embraces this event.”

There will also be vendors and concessions.

Purchase tickets by mail order at WOBO Radio, P.O. Box 338, Owensville, OH 45160.

For more information, www.browncountybluegrass.com.

The Brown County Fairgrounds is located at 325 W. State Street in Georgetown.