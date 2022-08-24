Western Brown’s Hadley Jones was one of three Lady Broncos to score against CNE. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

CNE’s Wyatt Fisher throws the ball in for the Rockets. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Soccer teams from Western Brown and Clermont Northeastern split a pair of non-league games on Saturday, August 20.

The boys game started off the morning of contests at CNE. The Rockets struck first on a corner kick goal off the foot of Jake Bunting. Bunting’s shot found Trentin McIntosh who headed it in to put the Rockets ahead 1-0 in the first half.

The lead was short-lived. Western Brown’s Corbyn Cunningham found Dakota Waits immediately to tie the game at one.

“That was a great goal,” Western Brown head coach Dan Hurt said. “Probably one of the best goals I’ve seen out of this group.”

That score held through halftime but CNE struck quickly in the second half. Symon Mattes put the Rockets ahead 2-1 in the third minute of the half. Two minutes later, Bunting’s free kick found Grant Carlier for the Rockets’ third and final goal of the contest, sealing the team’s 3-1 win.

“We came out really flat in the second half,” Hurt said. “Our message at halftime was the first five minutes was going to win or lose this game. Our intensity wasn’t good enough in the first five minutes and it cost us.”

CNE head coach David Yeager said he was happy with how his team played overall, especially noting the turnaround in the second half.

“I think we did pretty well,” David Yeager said. “First half, I thought we were a little bit lethargic, didn’t do very well. Second half we were a lot better at controlling the ball…we played better as a team.”

Connor Yeager tallied 11 saves for CNE as the Rockets evened their record on the season to 1-1. Western Brown’s Mason Becht finished with 10 saves as the Broncos lost their season opener.

The script flipped a little bit in the girls’ game. Western Brown took a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute on a shot by Izzy Conley. CNE appeared to have tied the game four minutes later on a shot by Aubrey Rack, but the offside flag was up and the goal didn’t count.

Hadley Jones brought down a Western Brown cross in the 36th minute, just before halftime, and found the back of the net for a 2-0 Lady Bronco lead at the break.

“We played real well,” Western Brown head coach Dylan Fain said. “A good possession game in the first half. Second half, the passing didn’t look as pretty but overall it was a pretty good game. We played the game I wanted to play.”

Cayla Enzweiler added to the Western Brown lead eight minutes into the second half. Her goal put Western Brown ahead 3-0.

CNE scored their first goal in the 13th minute on a shot that deflected off a Western Brown defender. The ball fell to Lucy Sullivan and she converted to cut the deficit to two.

Two minutes later, the Lady Rockets came oh-so-close to another goal. Gabriella Griffith made a leaping save on a well-hit shot, getting just enough to send the ball into the crossbar.

The Lady Rockets hit the crossbar again in the 29th minute of the contest. Western Brown would go on to win the game 3-1.

“We had some great crosses and finishes today,” Fain said.

In addition to the goal scorers, three different Lady Broncos recorded assists: Tiana Roland, Natalie Evans and Carly Buttree. Griffith finished the game with two saves to help the Lady Broncos win their season opener.

CNE dropped to 2-1 overall with the loss.

“We didn’t play well today,” CNE head coach Craig Yeager said. “We have a tendency to play bad on Saturdays for some reason. We played really well the first three games and we were out of shape as a formation. Lot of ball chasing instead of marking.”

The Lady Rockets had plenty of chances offensively. The Lady Rockets totaled 13 shots but only two went on goal.

“We focused on hitting corners high and low and following from the far side but everybody seemed rushed today,” Craig Yeager said. “I don’t know if the girls were just panicking or what but I guess it’s stuff to work on for the rest of the year.”

Both teams are scheduled to hit the road for games on Thursday, August 25. Western Brown is slated to visit Goshen for a 7 p.m. game while Clermont Northeastern travels to Felicity at 6:30 p.m.