The Living Statue at this year’s Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show. Photo by Wade Linville

Crowds of people made their way to the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show Aug. 11-14. Photo by Wade Linville

An antique steamroller at this year’s Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show in Georgetown. Photo by Wade Linville

Antique machinery of all kinds were on display at this year’s Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show in Georgetown. Photo by Wade Linville

Getting ready for Saturday’s parade at this year’s Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show in Georgetown. Photo by Wade Linville

Getting ready for Saturday’s parade at this year’s Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show held Aug. 11-14. Photo by Wade Linville

A long-time tradition carried on just outside of Georgetown Aug. 11-14, as people from all over Brown and surrounding counties, and even some from out of state, made their way to the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show.

This was the OVAM 52nd Reunion, and grand marshals for this year’s OVAM Show were Dusty and Kristi Scott.

This year’s OVAM Show featured Ford tractors and equipment, as well as Panzer garden tractors and Briggs & Stratton engines.

Many vendors were set up to sell various items, and many took the opportunity to enjoy some festival food.

This year’s show consisted of daily parades of antique machinery, live entertainment, blacksmith demonstrations, horseshoe tournaments, a log rolling demonstration, and much more.

As in past years, this year’s OVAM Show was a great success with outstanding attendance.

It was on Dec. 30, 1970 in southwestern Ohio when a man first came up with the idea of having an antique machinery show close to home. Only five attended their first meeting, but the group was able to set a date for a second meeting and in the meantime would recruit other antique machinery collectors to join.

Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Inc. was established in 1971, bringing to Brown County an antique machinery show that has continued to grow.

Hundreds of antique machinery lovers make their way to the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show each year, and many look forward to the summer event.