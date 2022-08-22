Mary Louise Fightmaster (nee Bolender), was born May 13, 1930, to the late Robert and Mary (nee Veasey) Bolender.

On November 13, 1948, she married the love of her life, the late Elmer C. Fightmaster for 51 years.

Loving mother of Sharon Bowman (Bob), Marilyn Collier (Hanny), Barbara Fink (the late Randy), Randy Fightmaster (Terri), and Nancy Spaulding (the late Charles). Grandmother of 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Sister of Carol Craycraft and the late Ralph and Robert L. Bolender.

Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Mary was very involved over the years at Northside Baptist Church in Bethel, she devoted her time as a church clerk, WMU director, piano player, and Sunday school teacher.

A public visitation will be held at Northside Baptist Church 320 Brown St. Bethel, OH 45106, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM.

Interment will take place at Tate Twp. Cemetery. www.ecnurre.com