Traveled to Brown County to have sex with female he believed was 12

Michael Zeisler, 34, of Cincinnati, was indicted in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 11 on five counts of importuning (third degree felonies) and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (fifth degree felony).

According to information provided by the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, it was on July 28 when Zeisler was arrested after traveling to Brown County in a 1995 Ford Mustang in an attempt to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person he believed was a 12-year-old female.

Zeisler had been communicating through Facebook with a person he believed to be a 12-year-old female, according to the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force. Despite the age being clearly communicated, Zeisler engaged in conversations about sex, sent pornographic material, and made arrangements to meet for sex. Zeisler was taken into custody at the arranged meeting location.

Zeisler is currently incarcerated at the Brown County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

“This case should be a reminder that predators reach out to minors through social networks, gaming platforms, and apps. They are also willing to travel to physically meet with the children they communicate with. Unrestricted, or unmonitored access of the internet can allow these predators into our homes, and parents must learn the inherent dangers with these applications. Taking an active role with a child’s internet activities helps to ensure they aren’t exposed to the potential dangers,” it said in a recent press release from the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force.

In addition to the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Mt. Orab Police Department also assisted in this investigation.