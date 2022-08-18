SBAAC American:

1. Clinton-Massie 23 (3)

2. Western Brown 20 (1)

3. New Richmond 15

4. Wilmington 10

5. Goshen 9

6. Batavia 7

The Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division made statewide buzz last season with Clinton-Massie rallying for the Division IV state championship and Western Brown’s Drew Novak setting the record book and scoreboard ablaze on a weekly basis.

Those two teams find themselves at the top of the preseason coaches poll again in 2022. The remaining four teams in the SBAAC are all new to the sidelines this season in one way or another. Wilmington (Ryan Evans Jr.), Goshen (Shane Elkin), New Richmond (Brian Pitzer) and Batavia (Wayne Stacy) all have new coaches this year though Elkin is no stranger to the Warriors, having served as the team’s defensive coordinator a few years back.

The unknown that comes with new coaches combined with the starpower at the top of the league makes the American Division an interesting one to follow along with and a difficult one to predict.

“I think the league is going to be competitive top to bottom,” one coach said.

“Each week will be a challenge,” another added.

“Our league doesn’t get the credit it deserves,” a third coach noted. “[It] has teams who are always in the playoffs, state championships and we have some of the most explosive offenses in Ohio year in and year out.”

This year, coaches were also asked to highlight players to watch for in the league. The catch? They couldn’t pick Novak, an obvious choice for player of the year.

New Richmond’s Jack Moore showed up multiple times in the responses. Moore, a safety, led the Lions with 100 tackles last season. He also tallied 1.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Another safety that earned a shoutout was Western Brown’s Quentin Collins. Collins recorded 113 tackles last year and five interceptions. He also recovered two fumbles.

Clinton-Massie’s Owen Trick assisted on one tackle last season but one SBAAC coach suggested fans keep an eye on the 6’2, 245-pound senior defensive end. Wilmington’s Thad Stuckey earned a shoutout after recording 955 yards and nine touchdowns on 156 carries last season.

Western Brown’s Matthew Frye is one of the top returning receivers for the Broncos after recording 53 receptions for 924 yards and 11 touchdowns last year.

The man in charge of getting Frye the ball, Drew Novak, was given a separate question on the questionnaire so coaches could share their thoughts about the player who finished last season as one of the Mr. Football finalists in the state of Ohio.

“He’s the best player in the league and in the city,” one coach said.

“He’s very talented,” another coach added. “He brings a lot of media exposure to our conference, we wish him the best except for [the week we play him].”

SBAAC National:

1. Blanchester 24 (4)

2. Bethel-Tate 18 (1)

3. Williamsburg 16

4. CNE 11

5. East Clinton 8

The path to the SBAAC National Division championship has gone through Bethel each of the last two seasons as the Tigers haven’t lost a league game since falling to Williamsburg 35-33 on October 25, 2019.

Blanchester won the National Division championship that season and the Wildcats are picked to regain their crown this year.

Two of the top three teams in the league (Bethel-Tate and Williamsburg) won playoff games last season. All three squads return several key players from those teams.

For Blanchester, quarterback Michael Mulvihill was tabbed a player to keep an eye on. Mulvihill completed 14 of 28 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns last season. He also led the team in rushing attempts (97) and yards (620) and his seven touchdowns on the ground were second on the squad.

Mulvihill starred defensively as well, leading the Wildcats in total tackles (62) and forced fumbles (two). He had 1.5 sacks and an interception.

As is usually the case with the high-octane offense down in Bethel, the Tigers have a player to keep an eye on at the quarterback spot. Junior Cam Snider threw for 2,043 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. He also gained 159 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The Tigers lost a lot of skill position players around him, however. Mikey Molloy (1,693 rushing yards) and the team’s top five wide receivers graduated in the spring, leaving just one returning player on the roster with a reception: junior Jordan Essig, who had a nine-yard catch against Fayetteville.

Another player given a shoutout by league coaches was Williamsburg’s Trystan Gries, who finished last season fifth in the SBAAC with 1,115 rushing yards. Gries had back-to-back games of 200-plus yards to start the season and finished the year with 18 touchdowns on the ground.

CNE’s Jake Mott earned a nod from the National Division coaches by doing a little bit of everything for the Rockets last season. Mott threw for 301 yards, rushed for 700 and seven touchdowns and had 71 yards receiving.

He also led the team in tackles (67) and tied for second in sacks with 3.5.

Coaches expect the league as a whole to be as tough as ever even with the loss of Fayetteville. The Rockets weren’t able to field a team for the 2022 season, forcing teams to make some late changes to their schedule.

“Disappointed to hear that Fayetteville won’t have a team,” one coach said. “Williamsburg should be a tough opponent this year as well as Bethel Tate. East Clinton has some very good athletes as well.”

“Regardless of previous year’s results, this league tends to produce some heavy weight knockout fights on Friday,” another coach said. “No matter the team’s roster size you can always find that one kid who takes the team and puts them his back, year in and year out.”

ECC

1. Winton Woods 98 (8)

2. Kings 91 (2)

3. Anderson 78

4. Turpin 62

5. Milford 59

6. Lebanon 46

7. West Clermont 35

8. Little Miami 33

9. Walnut Hills 28

10. Loveland 23

The new-look Eastern Cincinnati Conference represented itself well in its first season of competition in 2021. Multiple teams made deep postseason runs and Winton Woods brought home the Division II state championship. That has the Warriors atop the 2022 Coaches Poll with eight of 10 first-place votes.

Kings got the two remaining first-place votes. The Knights and Warriors didn’t face each other in the regular-season in 2021 but Winton Woods got the victory in the postseason en route to Canton.

Anderson sits as the consensus bronze medalist followed by Turpin and Milford to round out the top half of the standings.

Nobody had any idea what to do with Walnut Hills. The Eagles received votes in every position from fourth place to 10th place in the standings.

The coaches did agree on one thing: The ECC is a difficult league.

Seven different coaches mentioned some form of ‘strong’ or ‘competitive’ to describe the conference.

“Every Friday night you better be ready to play,” one coach said. “The league has closed the gap from top to bottom. We have great coaches, great players, and incredible communities.”

“Great league from the top down,” another coach added. “Some big-time players on every team. Having the defending state champs in the league adds quite the excitement each week. Lots of long time rivals and close communities so every week will be fun.”

Some of those star players earned shoutouts as well. Anderson’s Griffin Scalf led the league in passing yards last season with 3,895. Kings quarterback Will Kocher was third with 2,539 yards passing.

Santos Alvarez finished third in the league with 848 receiving yards. One of his teammates, Chandler Starks, returns to Anderson after spending three seasons in Kentucky at Covington Catholic.

Brayden Everitt returns to Lebanon this season after playing in California last year as a junior. Everitt threw for 1,495 yards and 17 touchdowns while running for 998 yards and 12 more scores at Crespi Carmelite High School in Encino, California in 2021.

Winton Woods’ Trey Cornist, a Georgia Tech commit, moves to the Warriors after rushing for over 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns during 10 games last season for Mount Healthy.

Walnut Hills tight end Jack Sammarco, a 6-foot, 6-inch junior, added two inches and 30 pounds to his frame from his listed height and weight last year. He recorded 17 receptions for 167 yards, over 20 yards per catch.

Milford’s Tofa Luani and Toto Luani are also expected to play key roles for the Eagles this season, as are running back Natwan Webster, safety Jacob Smith and linebacker Nick Scally.

West Clermont’s Chris Henry Jr. is already turning heads before he even steps on the field for his first varsity game. Henry Jr. and the Wolves open the season against Hamilton on August 19.