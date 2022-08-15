Full of fun festivities and community connections, National Night Out was a grand hit for the villages of Mt. Orab and Georgetown.

Mt. Orab’s National Night Out event took place at the park in Mt. Orab on Tuesday, Aug. 2 lasting from 6-8 p.m. Members of the community were welcome to join the police department for an entertaining evening.

As the golden light of the evening sun inched closer to the horizon, family and friends began trickling into the park. Children radiated excitement as they approached the thrilling activities the event had to offer. Colorful, whimsical designs painted upon the kids’ faces inspired enthusiastic, wide grins. Wide eyes followed a gliding drone as it rose into the clouds. The drone was equipped with a camera and was connected to a TV, giving a bird’s perspective of the village. Tickled giggles danced from within the inflatable bounce castles as children played together. Music shared by a DJ firefighter intertwined with the joyous laughter of families and friends. The scent of sizzling hot dogs and hamburgers wafted through the air, drawing the attention of hungry newcomers. Many enjoyed the chilly taste of ice cream as it melted away the summer’s heat. Small goodie bags filled with stickers, “Back to Blue” bracelets, Lego toys, Trolls figures, and activity books were given to the kids.

Two new police cruisers were stationed for viewing as well as two S.W.A.T. vehicles. Children were welcomed to climb inside the S.W.A.T. vehicles to catch a glimpse of the interior. Educating the kids, the police shared squad equipment vests, helmets and tools. Seeing such unusual equipment peaked the kids’ interest. In a comfortable, open environment, police were able to inform kids of some of their duties and responsibilities. Additionally, the Mt. Orab Fire Department arrived in their trucks to join in on National Night Out. Firefighters demonstrated how they used their water hose to prevent fires’ destruction. Children were delighted when they were given the chance to use the hose, putting out faux fire in a set of small, crafted windows.

Everyone abruptly paused, their attention shifting to the sky. The sound of whirling rotor blades weaved through the harmony of music and mingled voices. The UC Air Care helicopter landed with ease onto the open greenery of the park. People flooded to the helicopter, marveling at the sight and greeting the new arrivals. The UC Air Care joined in on the myriad of festivities. Families, friends, neighbors, and all were able to add another fun night to their summer this year.

With summer coming to a close, kids will soon begin another year at school. Kids continue to move forward in their education; however, the necessary school supplies increases alongside them. Pairing with Kroger, the Mt. Orab Police were able to set up a small supply cruisier at the front of the store. Members of the community were encouraged to donate school supplies to help kids check off their supply lists. The cruiser has remarkably hit the halfway mark already.

Georgetown’s National Night Out was held at Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School.

National Night Outs have been going on since the 1980’s initially starting at larger police departments. The event has spread to smaller areas like Mt.Orab; this summer marks the village’s first National Night Out. “We didn’t know what to expect since this was our first time hosting the event,” remarked Chief Jason Hahn of the Mt. Orab Police, “but we were absolutely blown away by the support.” To spread police awareness and forge a deeper connection with the community, National Night Out was brought to fruition. Plans for next year’s National Night Out are already underway. Each merry, eventful gathering has continued to bring the Village of Mt. Orab closer together.