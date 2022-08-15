A grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas handed down a 50 count indictment on a Mt. Orab man accused of rape, illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, and pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person.

Lloyd Blain Roberts, 56, of Mt. Orab was indicted on Aug. 1, facing 10 counts of first degree felony rape, 20 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance (second degree felonies), and 20 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person (second degree felonies).

According to court documents, the rape charges date back to August of 2018 with the most recent dated March 10, 2019.

Roberts is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a victim whose ability to resist was substantially impaired because of mental or physical condition or because of advanced age, and Roberts knew or had reasonable cause to believe that the victim’s ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired due to a mental or physical condition or advanced age.

Court documents stated that it was on or about January 1, 2021 to July 7, 2022 when Roberts allegedly did “promote or advertise for sale or dissemination obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants or portrayed observers, resulting in charges of pandering obscenity. It was during that time period of Jan. 1, 2021 to July 7, 2022 in which Roberts allegedly created, directed, produced, or transferred material or performance that showed a minor in a state of nudity, resulting in the charges of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Roberts is being held at Brown County Jail.

Other Aug. 1 indictments in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas included:

Shawn D. Egan, 48, of Batavia, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony).

William Zan Highfield, 25, address unknown, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability (third degree felony), one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony), one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony).

Nicholas G. Ruhstaller, 31, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of felonious assault (second degree felony). According to court documents, it was on or about Sept. 1, 2020 to July 25, 2022 that Ruhstaller allegedly caused serious physical harm to the victim, and the charge includes a specification for the offense being committed with a sexual motivation.

Dustin Lee Turner, 32, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on two counts of OVI (fourth degree felonies).

Jason Dean McCreary, 38, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with a signal or order of a police officer (third degree felony).

Dustin Trusty, 27, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Robert Dylan Lippert, 34, of Manchester, was indicted on one count of grand theft (fourth degree felony) and one count of receiving stolen property (fourth degree felony).

Nicole Henderson, 27, of Batavia, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility (third degree felony), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony).

Jadon David Crabtree, 22, Winchester, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony).

Ethel M. Westheider, 45, of Russellville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Thomas J. Marlow, 26, of Hamersville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Johnathon Sage, 24, of Lynchburg, was indicted on one count of theft (fifth degree felony) and one count of receiving stolen property (fifth degree felony).

Danielle Hillman, 31, of Aberdeen, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony) and two counts of counterfeiting (fourth degree felonies).