The Ohio Rural Heritage Association in Ripley Ohio will be having its seventh annual festival on August 25-27. The Ohio Rural Heritage Festival is pleased to announce its grand marshal for 2022, David Benjamin of Ripley.

Benjamin is the son of Ray and Sonja Benjamin. David Benjamin and his wife, Michelle, have a wonderful blended family of nine children and four grandchildren.

David Benjamin comes from a family of first responders with over 15 family members serving. He has been a police officer for over 29 years, including 20 years as an administrator.

In 1998, Benjamin accepted a position with the Ripley Police Department where he was a K-9 handler. In July 2020, he accepted the position of pastor of the United Methodist Church in Aberdeen and also serves as the chief of police in Aberdeen.

David Benjamin loves serving the community he grew up in and is looking forward to his retirement from law enforcement so he can spend more time with his growing family and focus on his ministry and God’s plan for his life.