Jackie Hansen, docent at the Ripley Museum and a long-time teacher, put together a history lesson on the churches in Ripley for the Vacation Bible School at the Beebe Chapel.

In this article, Hansen shares some of her research. To research this history, Hansen used “Ripley, Ohio, Its History and Families” which was edited by Eliese Bambach Stivers and published in 1965.

The first church in Ripley was the Red Oak Presbyterian which was founded in 1786. James Gilliland was the first minister and held anti-slavery beliefs that were not popular in his home state of South Carolina. In 1812, when Ripley was founded, the church had 150 members.

The next church in Ripley was The Eagle Creek Shakers which were organized in 1805. They were the first religious body to recognize African Americans according to the Ordinance of 1787 and accept them as full members.

About four miles east of Ripley a little cabin was built which became known as “Fitch’s Chapel”. It was organized in 1812 and was the first Methodists Church in the area.

The First Presbyterian Church in Ripley was organized in 1816. Their first building was constructed in 1818, rebuilt in 1834, 1854, and 1867. As many know, this was John Rankin’s church for many years, from 1822 to 1844. There was a split in the church and Rankin preached at Second Presbyterian Church for an additional 22 years.

The Centenary Methodist began in 1818. The present Methodist church was erected in 1867. Pisgah Ridge Church was organized in 1824, and while it is no longer an active church, the building still stands.

By 1833, several Catholic families had settled in the Ripley area. The first Catholic Church in Ripley was built in 1842 on the east side of North Main Street. The building no longer stands. In 1864, a one-story brick building was erected on Fourth Street. Today, this is known as the Parish Hall and is used by the school to host events and many dinners that support the church and St. Michaels school. The current church was built in 1890 and at the time could hold 450 parishioners.

A Lutheran Church was organized in 1830, the church building they used is dated 1840. They were believed to have been disbanded around 1900. The Church of the Nazarene purchased the church building in the 1930’s. The Ripley Church of the Nazarene was organized in 1935.

The First Baptist Church was started in 1853. The first church was built on Third Street and was destroyed during the 1937 Flood. A new church was built on the site of the former church.

The Ripley Church of Christ was organized in 1863. They purchased the church which was used by Rev. Rankin. The Presbyterian churches were reunited after the Civil War. The current Church of Christ was built in 1925.

Beebe Chapel was organized in 1892. The church was built in 1899 at its current location on Upper Main. It was recorded that on their 50th Anniversary in 1942 there were 75 members in the church.

Jackie ended the lesson with, “Our founder, Colonel James Poage in 1812 knew the foundation of a village included religious freedom, and from the variety of churches listed here, one can see this vision was kept. Religion is still an intricate part of day-to-day life in “Our Liberty Land” we just call Ripley.”