Ripley Village Council met on Monday to discuss a cemetery levy for the maintenance and operation of Maplewood Cemetery. Photo by Wade Linville

RIPLEY, Ohio — The Village of Ripley’s fund for the mowing and upkeep of Maplewood Cemetery is running low, and with rising expenses the cost is expected to grow in years to come.

To cover the cost of mowing and upkeep of the cemetery, Ripley Village Council took steps to get a cemetery levy on the ballot for the November election during a special meeting held on Monday, Aug. 8.

To get a new cemetery maintenance and operating levy on the ballot for the November election, Ripley Council first had to declare and emergency and suspend the “three readings rule” required to pass an ordinance, and then hold a vote to pass an ordinance to be sent to the Brown County Auditor for approval. The next step in the process was to adopt a final resolution to get the new cemetery levy on the ballot, which was expected to be voted on during a special meeting held on Tuesday.

The vote on the ordinance to initiate proceedings to get the cemetery levy on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election passed by a vote of 4-2, with council members Nicole Hedges and Tiffany Regenstein voting against the motion to pass the ordinance.

According to the ordinance, the Village of Ripley has requested a five-year levy at a rate not exceeding 1.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation, and/or the number of mills required to generate $38,505 in revenue during the first year of collection.

According to Ripley Village Administrator Wayne Gates, between mowing and other maintenance of the cemetery the average annual cost is around $30,000.

The Village of Ripley accepts bids on the contract for cemetery mowing and weed removal, and holding the current contract with the village for mowing and weed removal is Jerry Jones.

The Village of Ripley had a cemetery levy placed on the ballot for the Nov. 3, 2020 election, but that levy (1.5 mills, 5 years) failed by a narrow margin of 390 votes to 308 votes.

Ripley resident Carol Stivers, who appeared at Monday’s special meeting to discuss a cemetery levy, felt that the cemetery maintenance and operating levy should be a permanent levy rather than a five-year levy because the cost to the village for the maintenance and operation of Maplewood Cemetery is ongoing.

“I think we need a (cemetery) levy. All cemeteries that are run successfully have a levy, and I think 1.5 mills is good enough to do it,” said Stivers.

“I think it should be a permanent levy,” Stivers added.

Some members of council felt that voters will be more likely to pass a five-year levy rather than a permanent levy.With rising costs, the Village of Ripley is concerned about the future of maintaining and operating Maplewood Cemetery.

“It’s a permanent expense, and there’s no money coming back in,” Ripley Council member Charles Poole said of the maintenance and operation of the cemetery.

“I have my own feelings about the levy, but if you want it to come close to passing you better do five (years),” said Ripley Council member Scott Eagan.

All Ripley Council members seemed to agree that something needs to be done to cover the future costs of mowing and upkeep of Maplewood Cemetery, although some held different views on how to go about it.

If the new 1.5 mill, five-year cemetery levy finds its place on the November ballot, the decision will be in the hands of Ripley voters.

“Going into the future, that cemtery has to be cared for,” said Ripley Council member Alvin Wallace. “That cemetery is going to have to be maintained.”