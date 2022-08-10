Nancy Zadek took first place in the women’s walker division. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Olivia Henson grins and gives a thumbs up to the camera during the Bronco 5K. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Jessica Pringle (left) and Randy Hanselman (right) wave to the camera. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Adrian Saunders gives the double thumbs up on the course during the Bronco 5K. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Addisyn Smith smiles as she approaches the finish line. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Megan Francus won the womens’ 5K race with a time of 19:11. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Jude Woodruff gives a thumbs up as he approaches the finish line. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Over 150 runners battled rainy conditions to turn in blistering times at the 2022 Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk on Saturday, August 6.

The event, held on the streets of Mt. Orab, started and finished at Western Brown High School.

Chase Easterling took first place overall in the event. Easterling, a Western Brown graduate who currently runs for Youngstown State University, set a new course record with a 14:52, besting the old mark by 16 seconds.

Evan Leist, an Eastern Pike graduate and Cedarville College runner, placed second in 15:01. Landon Eyre (Whiteoak) finished third overall in 16:15, just ahead of CNE grad and future NKU runner Summit Northrup (16:15).

On the woman’s side, the top overall finisher was Megan Francus, who took 20th overall in 19:11. Francus ran at Western Brown High School and the University of Kentucky.

Natalie Rice, a current Western Brown runner, finished second in the woman’s division and 27th overall in 19:47. Recent Georgetown graduate and future Thomas More athlete Savannah Faught placed third in the women’s division and 30th overall in 20:19.

In the fitness walk, Gary Exaver took first overall in the men’s race. Tim Reeder placed second with Dan McKibben third.

Nancy Zadek took the women’s walking title. Esther Reeder placed second with Laura McKibben third.

In all, 178 people registered for the event with 156 of them competing.